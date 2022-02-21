Wasteful Girlz hit six past Grenada in Concacaf Championship

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada — It was not with the great ease they expected, but Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz registered their second victory of the Concacaf Women's Championship qualifiers with a 6-1 beating of Grenada here at the Kirani James National Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the scoreline, the performance was again way below what is expected from a team which boasts nine players with World Cup experience as what was anticipated to be a blowout game ended up being a frustrating one.

Rising star Jody Brown (41st and 5th minutes) and Captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (45+4 and 90th) had a brace each, with Tiffany Cameron (28th) and substitute Alika Keene (73rd) getting the others.

In fact, the shaky defensive area Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine was hoping to address ended up being another sore point as the Grenadians, who were beaten 9-0 by the Dominican Republic, scored what was celebrated like a winning goal in the 52nd minute courtesy of Captain Roneisha Frank.

The win saw the Girlz again joining the Dominican Republic on six points, but falling even further behind on goal difference, 13 to nine, in the race for the Group C top spot.

After blanking Bermuda 4-0 in Kingston on Thursday, the Girlz were bubbling with confidence of romping the opponents here, but things started going haywire when Allyson Swaby was forced off with an injury in the 18th minute.

The Girlz, though dominant in possession, were impatient in trying to break the stacked Grenadian defensive line and ended up making some poor decisions and firing some wayward shots in the process.

They eventually broke the deadlock when Shaw got away from defenders before releasing Cameron, who finished from deep inside the 18-yard box.

Shaw was again involved in the second as she gave the 353 in attendance a glimpse of her class with a flick over the head of an advancing defender, and later played it off to Brown who made no mistake.

The talismanic captain then added her name to the scoring, blowing by a defender and finished with aplomb to put the Girlz 3-0 up at the break.

With goals now on the board, a much better showing was expected on the resumption, but again the Girlz lacked composure across the park and, by extension, were wasteful in the final third.

That allowed Grenada to capitalise on a defensive error seven minutes in, when Frank broke away from the back three to fire past Sydney Schneider, sending the crowd into frenzy. And things got worse when Chantelle Swaby was also forced off with an injury.

However, Jamaica pushed ahead when a long pass from substitute Dominique Bond-Flasza found Brown, whose shot was mishandled by Tiranha Williams in goal for Grenada.

They continued to press the ascendancy, but faulty shooting denied them even more goals beyond the hour mark.

Another inevitably came past the hour mark when Keene, who replaced the younger Swaby fired in one from a distance that gave Williams no chance at save.

And Shaw later headed home a weighted cross from another substitute Olufolasade Adamolekun to cap the win on the stroke of full time.

Teams: Jamaica — Sydney Schneider, Gabrielle Gayle, Chantelle Swaby(Alika Keene 54th) Allyson Swaby(Vyan Sampson 18th), Sashana Campbell (Dominique Bond-Flasza 46th), Chinyelu Asher, Kayla McCoy, Jody Brown, Trudi Carter, Tiffany Cameron(Olufolasade Adamolekun 69th), Khadija Shaw, Rebecca Spencer, Tiernny Wiltshire, Alika Keene, Mireya Grey, Logan McFadden, Kalyssa Van Zanten, Mikayla Dayes

Booked: None

Grenada— Tiranha Williams, Judy McIntosh(Ruth Lewis 25th), Abigail Adewunmi, Roneisha Frank, Sheranda Charles(Summa George 82nd), Shaniah Johnson(Ronniellia Bubb 57th), Erin Sylvester, Carena Noel (Teasia Jones 82nd), Malia Ramdhanny, Melania Fullerton, Rachel Noel(Keldonna Jeffery 57th)

Subs not used: Rickisha Scott, Kim Fletcher, Kristal Julien, Shonika Phillip, Amelia Bubb

Booked: Johnson (18th), R Bubb(66th)

Referee: Priscilla Perez (MEX)

Assistant Referees: Tonia Deane (BRB); Jessica Morales (MEX)

Fourth Official: Deily Gomez (CRC)

Match Commissioner: Shequita Parson (BER)