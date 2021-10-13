WATA boosts support for Jamaica's Reggae Boyz

WATA has provided additional sponsorship to the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) for the Reggae Boyz's 2022 FIFA World Cup Journey to Qatar to the tune of $5 million.

The Wisynco beverage brand is also leading the charge in encouraging Jamaicans to place their support behind the Boyz with the launch of its #ReggaeWave social media campaign to support the national team ahead of the next qualifier against Honduras in San Pedro Sula today.

WATA, the official hydration sponsor of Jamaica's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign, has stepped up its support of the team in an effort to assist the JFF to cover expenses on the journey.

Brand manager for WATA Tiffany Simmonds explained that WATA's decision to support the JFF on its campaign is representative of the brand's continued support of the Reggae Boyz over the years.

“Over the years, WATA's support of sports across Jamaica extends beyond financial sponsorship, as the needs of the sport are greater than just finances.

“This support to the JFF is also support for the fans. We want to keep the sport alive and keep the fans excited and committed to the team despite our absence from the stands. Our commitment is to stick with the game, and by extension the team, as we believe that football is still the sport of Jamaicans,” she said.

Simmonds was confident that the sponsorship will help boost the team as they prepare for a must-win match against Honduras.

She encouraged the senior football team to continue to play with skill, heart and pride and to give their best.

“We [Jamaicans] are rooting for the team wherever they play, and as a company we are willing to support them so they can perform at the highest standard,” Simmonds said.

It is with that in mind that Simmonds launched the WATA #ReggaeWave social media campaign, which is intended to send love and support to the Boyz as they play without the energy of spectators.

Football fans are encouraged to send encouraging words to the team via social media platforms using the hashtag #ReggaeWave on game day, Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

“Let's cheer the Boyz on as they represent us on the world stage, especially now as the stakes are high,” the WATA brand manager asserted.