WATA goes big for the Reggae Boyz

Spectators at the football match between Jamaica and the USA were in for a treat when WATA surprised them with a chance to win many prizes during the football match on November 16.

This was one in a number of efforts that WATA injected to bolster their support of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and the Reggae Boyz.

Following an extended closure of the National Stadium due to restrictions imposed to curtail the novel coronavirus pandemic, through the digital space, the brand engaged football-loving Jamaicans and rallied support for the sport. After months away, fans joined the Boyz at the Office, and WATA, the official hydration sponsor, was on hand to ensure the spectators and players were hydrated before and after the game.

Recognising the importance of fan support for the sport, WATA made the decision to encourage islanders to unite around the national team. The brand launched a #WATAreggaewave dance, choreographed by dancing sensation Happy Feet, ahead of the match.

Wisynco's Senior Marketing and Public Relations Manager Tamara Ward explained that as a local brand, WATA is embedded in the culture of Jamaica and dance is one of the expressions that are etched in the DNA of the people.

The dance infuses dancehall moves and is arranged to be done to any dancehall rhythm by all ages. Jamaica's take on the “Mexican Wave”, is gaining more popularity within social media spaces. Ward pointed out, “We wanted a dance that was simple enough that anyone could do it, yet spunky enough to be relevant.”

President of the JFF Michael Ricketts noted, “WATA has always been very supportive of our [JFF] programmes and is a sponsor that has been around for such a long time.”

WATA added to its $43-million, five-year contract an additional cash sponsorship of $5 million to support the team on their World Cup journey to Qatar. Ward explained that WATA's commitment to sports is a long-term one, and it is indicative of their belief in the skills and talents of local athletes and brand Jamaica.

Recently the Reggae Boyz, who hold the sixth position in the Concacaf World Cup standings, have been battling for much needed wins. The Boyz were able to revel in spectator support as they fought their way to a 1-1 draw. Over 4,100 spectators came out and brought life back to the Stadium. The team at WATA was excited to see Jamaicans back in the stands.

As the brand gears up for the staging of schoolboy football, Ward is confident that as more Jamaicans get vaccinated, the energy shown for the national team will filter to the junior competition as well. She opined, “Let us do our part and get vaccinated so that we can support our footballers in the stands as our presence makes a difference in the outcome of the match.”

Ward is imploring Jamaicans to visit the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages @officialwata to learn the #WATAreggaewave, so the move can become a national show of unity and support at all football games.

“Learn the dance and share it on your social media pages so that everyone can catch the Reggae Wave and support the Boyz wherever they play,” she said.