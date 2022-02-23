Waterhouse Coach Gayle thinks 'Lion' draw fair result

Marcel Gayle saw his Waterhouse team drop two more points on Sunday as they slipped further away from leaders Mount Pleasant FA in the Jamaica Premier League.

The gap, which was one heading into match day six, has now widened to three after the leaders completed a 4-1 whipping of Molynes United in the feature game at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

However, despite dropping more points and seeing the gap open up, Gayle was not displeased with the efforts of his team.

“It was a good game. I think it was a good game for both teams. Tactically, I think both teams did well. Both teams did what they had to do. It was tit-for-tat.

“We moved the ball, Humble Lions closed the spaces; Humble Lions moved the ball, we closed the spaces. It took two deal balls to separate us and even them it ended up in a stalemate, so I think a draw was a fair result for both teams.”

It was a game of few gilted-edge chances as both teams cancelled each other out for most of the match.

Waterhouse leading scorer Cardel Benbow had two chances that he should have put away. They put away the first one from the corner they received after Benbow's tame effort was saved but were not so fortunate with the second which could have decided the contest in their favour.

“We got two of those chances, but it is just one of those days. You expect your striker, your number one forward, to put away those goals on any other day, but such is the game and we will build from here and come again,” Gayle said.

He was left disappointed with the goal scored by Humble Lion which gave them the lead in the minute.

“We know that Andrew Vanzie is probably the best free kick taker in the country at this point in time, so we practised all week to stay on our feet and not to give away free kicks, but such is the game, it was a lapse in concentration,” said Gayle

Waterhouse have failed to win in their last two outings after winning the first four on the trot, but Gayle is not overly concerned about the last two results.

Waterhouse will face probably their biggest test of the season when they go up against leaders Mount Pleasant at 3:15 pm at Drax Hall on Saturday.

— Dwayne Richards