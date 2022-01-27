Waterhouse FC thank long-time sponsors with commemorative gift

With the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season in its second week of games, it is customary to see big corporations handing sponsorship cheques to the league and its teams.

Instead, earlier this week, perennial finalists Waterhouse Football Club, turned the tables for three of their most loyal partners.

The club recently invited Bruce Bicknell, CEO, Tankweld Metals; Brian Hanson, marketing director, Tastee Cheese; Chris-Anthony Salter, marketing manager, National Baking Company; and Paul Lalor, CEO, The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) to their training session and presented them each with a framed team Jersey as a gift.

The Club's General Manager Kerry-Ann Robinson outlined “the purpose of the gesture was to demonstrate to our long-standing commercial partners that we truly appreciate and value their loyalty for several decades, it is because of their continued support that our club is able to have the achievements we have enjoyed over these many years”.

Tankweld's CEO Bruce Bicknell, who also serves as chairman of the club, felt a deep sense of pride in receiving the gift from the team.

“Waterhouse is family to Tankweld, and we take great pride in this team and what it represents for every person who calls this community home. It is therefore very humbling for me to receive this gift on behalf of the entire Tankweld family,” he said.

ICWI's CEO Paul Lalor, in accepting his gift from club President Donovan White said: “ICWI is extremely proud to have been part of the Waterhouse FC story for over 16 years. Football brings communities together and creates opportunities for young Jamaicans, so for us at ICWI this is one of our most important corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

National's Marketing Manager Chris-Anthony Salter was delighted yet reflective.

“We at National Bakery are pleased to have been a part of a true premier league giant, Waterhouse FC, for the better part of two decades. This journey has been a truly rewarding one, through the many lives we've touched across the many communities that we impact.

“We look forward to the next two decades as we continue on this monumental journey together with WFC.”

Waterhouse FC, who were second in the 2021 Jamaica Premier League, have improved their squad for the new season with the addition of both young and experienced talent. Most notable among the new recruits are Ronaldo Barrett, Malik Cockings, Kemar Foster, Devroy Gray, Nathaniel Campbell, Osani Ricketts, and Keithy Simpson.

President White, in commenting on the improvement in the team said: “Our goal every year is aimed at qualification for CFU (Caribbean Club Championship) and Concacaf tournaments to allow our players to be on the best platform for recognition, perpetually.

“As we prepare for the new season, we have a qualification berth into Concacaf Caribbean Club championships in May 2022, and so we are preparing with this in mind, given we will not have another transfer window to acquire players until the summer.”

The JPL began on Sunday, January 16 and matches are aired live on Sportsmax and Sportsmax2 in 26 Caribbean countries. Matches are also broadcast on CVM TV in Jamaica, CEEN TV in North America, and streamed live on INSTAT TV globally.

— Dwayne Richards