Waterhouse go top of Jamaica Premier League after Vere, Mount Pleasant draw

Waterhouse Football Club topped the Jamaica Premier League following their 4-1 hammering of Molynes United coupled with a 0-0 draw between previous premier league toppers Vere United and Mount Pleasant Football Academy.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Portmore United dug themselves a hole when they went down 0-1 to Cavalier FC in the day's other game in the triple header at the University of the West Indies-Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

A brace from Shaqueil Bradford plus goals from Kymani Campbell and Damion Binns helped Waterhouse to a second-consecutive 4-1 win as they saw off Molynes United and virtually secured a place in the play-offs with one set of matches left to play.

Waterhouse began the game like a team with a purpose and took the lead through a most unlikely source in left back, Kymani Campbell.

Campbell found himself inside the box and forced his effort beyond the advancing Roje Williams in the Molynes goal with only four minutes on the clock.

Bradford got his first goal of the day and Waterhouse's second in the 13th minute when he ran onto a through ball from Rafeik Thomas and fired beyond Williams, who should have done much better with the shot, as the grounder appeared to go through his hands and into the goal.

Molynes were given a lifeline in the 29th minute when Waterhouse goalkeeper Zemioy Nash compounded his error of a poor goal kick, when he gave away a penalty when trying to make amends.

Captain Nicholes Nelson took the responsibility from 12 yards and fired into the corner of the net beyond the despairing dive of Nash who guessed the right way.

Damion Binns restored the two-goal advantage for Waterhouse when he scored from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, sending Williams the wrong way after referee Odette Hamilton blew for a hand ball inside the area.

Bradford then put the game beyond doubt when he capitalised on a defensive error to roll the ball into an unguarded net and make it 4-1 to Waterhouse in the 72nd minute.

Champions Portmore United could not have got their post-Ricardo Gardner era off to a worst start, as they lost 1-0 to contenders Cavalier FC.

Portmore were late in arriving for the game and they appeared unsettled at the start. Playing without inspirational Captain Ricardo Morris, who is on international duty, did not help interim Coach Garnett Lawrence.

Cavalier took advantage of the lacklustre performance of the Portmore United team and went ahead just before half-time through Ronaldo Webster, who scored in the 39th minute.

Portmore were unable to find any response in the second half as Cavalier held on for a crucial win.

The win moved Cavalier from seventh to second on 15 points, while Portmore, who remain on 13 points, slipped to fifth with two more games left to play for match week 10.

The final game of the triple header was a dour draw between Vere United and Mount Pleasant. While Mount Pleasant dominated possession, they failed to create many openings or get many shots on target. It was one of the easier days between the sticks for the Vere United custodian, Kadeem Davis, as the Mount Pleasant attackers failed to break down the Vere defence line. Vere now slip to third and Mount Pleasant to fourth as both teams climb to 15 points, but are behind Cavalier, who have a better goal difference.

Two games are on at the same venue today; Arnett Gardens will face Dunbeholden FC at noon, followed by Tivoli Gardens versus Humble Lions FC at 2:30 pm.