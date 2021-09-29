All to play for!

Waterhouse Football Club will take a 1-0 lead into their return-leg semi-final against Mount Pleasant Football Academy in the Jamaica Premier League with the huge incentive of a place in the final for a third-consecutive time.

Waterhouse were losing finalists to Portmore United in 2018 and 2019, but ended the reign of the champions when they knocked them out of the competition with a 1-0 win in the final match week of the regular season.

With the 2020 season aborted because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Waterhouse will be hoping to make it back to the 2021 final by seeing off their opponents today.

Waterhouse have beaten Mount Pleasant twice this season, 2-0 in the regular season fixture, followed by the first leg 1-0 last Saturday and only need a draw to make it to Saturday's final.

Former Camperdown High School Manning Cup stand-out Shaqueil Bradford has been in red-hot form for Waterhouse, scoring five goals in his last four games, including the game-winner on Saturday. He now has six goals overall, and is joint top of the Golden Boot race contender with Oquassa Chong of Harbour View, who are eliminated.

A lot will rest on his young shoulders along with their other top scorer Andre Fletcher, who has five goals. The defence marshalled by veteran Nicholy Finlayson secured their second clean sheet in a row and will be aware that a third will guarantee them passage to the final.

For assistant coach Damion Gordon the approach to the second leg will be the same as the first, as there is not much between the two teams, in his opinion.

“The result is in favour of us, but it is two quality teams. Most times we cancel each other out, so we have to be grateful for this result. The approach is very, very simple. We want to maximise on our strengths and capitalise on their weaknesses,” he said.

Mount Pleasant have been banging in the goals recently but were held scoreless on Saturday. They will hope to rectify that today in the quest for a spot in the final for the first time.

Having failed to score against Waterhouse in two meetings this season, they know the difficulty of the task at hand, but will be quietly confident that their leading scorers Jourdain Fletcher and Kesslon Hall can find a way past the Marcel Gayle-coached team.

Their young winger Devonte Campbell has added an important element to their attack in the last few weeks and may be an important factor for the St Ann-based team today.

The important battle in midfield could be the deciding factor in the tie. Damion Binns and Ramone Howell have been in the heart of the Waterhouse midfield this season and the results have come when these two have played well.

For Mount Pleasant, the key duo in midfield have been Kevaughn Isaacs and Alwayne Harvey and these two may hold the key to the success for Wally Downes's team.

Downes has promised that his team will go for it in the return leg which he thinks will be decided late in the second half.

“We'll play how we play. We create chances the way we play, we score goals the way we play. All that's happened is that we're one down with 90 minutes to go. I said before the quarter-finals that two-legged affairs are normally finalised in the last 15 to 20 minutes of the second half of the second game,” he stressed.

The return leg will be played at the same venue at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence starting at 12:00 noon.