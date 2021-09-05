Waterhouse in play-off after 4-1 demolition of Molynes United

Waterhouse Football Club became the first team to secure play-off football in the Jamaica Premier League when they hammered Molynes United 4-1 in the first game of a triple-header at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence Friday morning.

Two goals either side of the half-time break helped the Drewsland-based team ease to a comfortable win with Nicholas Nelson getting the consolation for Molynes.

Left back Kymani Campbell, who very rarely scores, found himself inside the box and his forced effort looped into the goal beyond the advancing Roje Williams in the Molynes goal with only four minutes on the clock.

Shaqueil Bradford got his third goal of the campaign and Waterhouse's second in the 13th minute when he ran onto a through ball from Rafeik Thomas and fired beyond Williams, who should have done better.

But Molynes were given a lifeline when Zemioy Nash compounded his error of a poor goal kick, when he gave away a penalty. Nelson took the responsibility from 12 yards and fired into the corner of the net, even though Nash guessed the correct way.

Damion Binns restored the two-goal advantage for Waterhouse when he scored from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after referee Odette Hamilton blew for a hand ball.

Bradford got his second of the game when he capitalised on a defensive error to roll the ball into an unguarded net and make it 4-1 to Waterhouse in the 72nd minute.

Waterhouse now have 16 points with one game left to play and will be hoping to finish in the top two in order to advance directly to the semi-finals.

— Dwayne Richards