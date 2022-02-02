Waterhouse look to improve despite good start to JPL

Damion Gordon was pleased with the display of the Waterhouse FC team as they thrashed Dunbeholden FC 4-1 on Sunday to make it three wins from three games to start the new season of the Jamaica Premier League.

Gordon thought that Dunbeholden provided a keen test which allowed Waterhouse to showcase their early season form.

“The performance was good, we had moments in the game, we took our chances in the game, hence the result. I think we defended well. I think Dunbeholden also gave us the opportunity to show what we are about defensively and offensively; we did take our chances,” he said.

But even though Waterhouse have taken all nine points on offer so far, Gordon says that there is a lot more work to be done.

“It's a good start, but we are looking for more. There are certain aspects in the team that we want to fix but it takes time so, during the course of the season we will progress and be better as a unit.”

He believes that Waterhouse has not got to where they are creating enough chances in the game for themselves at the moment.

“Most of the chances we didn't create them. The opponent made a mistake just by us pressing; so hopefully or eventually, we will get better in terms of creating more chances,” noted Gordon.

Andre Leslie bagged a brace in the 4-1 win and Gordon attributes the early season performance of the striker to a renewed hunger for success.

“I think Andre Leslie hunger is different for this season. It showed in the last game and also in this game, he got two goals, so it's good for him.”

Devroy Grey, who transferred from Tivoli Gardens, has hit the ground running at Waterhouse and Gordon could not be more pleased with what the striker has brought to the club.

“Dynamism. He is very good, he is a goal poacher as well, he is a team player, most importantly and we really enjoy that. We enjoy his game irrespective of the (minutes played). Hopefully we can get him going so we can get a ninety (minutes) from him.”

Waterhouse are now joint top of the league with Mount Pleasant FA on nine points but trail on goal difference.