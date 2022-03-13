Waterhouse move to top after edging Tivoli 2-1

WATERHOUSE FC moved to solely occupy the top spot of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) after edging Tivoli Gardens FC 2-1 in a hard-fought contest at Sabina Park in Kingston on Saturday.

Cardel Benbow opened the scoring for Waterhouse in the sixth minute before Denardo Thomas doubled the St Andrew-based team's advantage in the 40th.

Barrington Pryce's pinpoint penalty kick in the 72nd minute gave Tivoli Gardens a sniff at a comeback but Waterhouse remained mostly composed to secure the victory in very windy conditions.

Waterhouse have 20 points while Tivoli are on nine points.

At the same venue later in the afternoon, an own goal by Vere United goalkeeper Michael Panton in minute 51 gave Harbour View FC a one-nil win in a largely dull affair.

Harbour View move to 12 points after their third win of the season while Vere stay on seven points.

In the early kick-off — widely regarded as the marquee contest of the double-header because of the quality in both teams and the history of their rivalry — it was all Waterhouse during the first half at the venue mostly known for hosting international cricket.

They went ahead early when Benbow broke clear on goal, beat the goalkeeper Diego Haughton and fired home.

Waterhouse almost went further ahead when the industrious Andre Fletcher hit the upright with a low left-footer from the edge of the box.

But they deservedly got their second goal just before the half-time interval when Fletcher set up Denardo Thomas to boot in a right-footer from close range.

Tivoli Gardens, who were limited to only a handful of meaningful forays into the Waterhouse half in the opening period, gave a much better account in the second.

And they got a chance of a foothold in the encounter when they were awarded a penalty kick for a Waterhouse handball inside the 18-yard box.

Pryce, the Tivoli Gardens captain and central defender, stepped forward to bury the kick to set up a tense finish.

Tivoli's Warner Brown got a gilt-edged opportunity to level the scores in the 88th minute but he skied his close-range header with the goal at his mercy.

Tivoli Gardens were reduced to 10 players when Dasha Satchwell was red-carded for foul play in the 89th minute.

Their fire died down thereafter as Waterhouse claimed the three points.

In the second match, chances were at a premium as the teams struggled to maintain possession and build pressure.

But Harbour View appeared the more purposeful and could have taken a first-half lead, but Timar Lewis flashed his header past Panton's near post.

The Vere goalkeeper was left cursing his misfortune early in the second half when Colorado Murray's low, right-footed effort crashed onto the upright and rebounded off his back and into the goal as he dived to make the save.

Vere battled gamely to eke out an equaliser but failed to seriously test the Harbour View defence for the remainder of the encounter.

Saturday's results

Waterhouse 2, Tivoli Gardens 1

Harbour View 1, Vere 0

Sunday's games

3:00 pm – Mount Pleasant vs Arnett Gardens

5:15 pm – Montego Bay vs Humble Lions

— Sanjay Myers