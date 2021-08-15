Waterhouse secure crucial win over Mt Pleasant

Wa terhouse Football Club claimed their first three points off Mount Pleasant Football Academy in four meetings with a 2-0 scoreline in what turned out to be a lopsided Jamaica Premier League (JPL) affair at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

The much-needed win came courtesy of goals from Kenroy Howell (77th) and substitute Andre Fletcher (90+4), as the Drewsland-based club now takes aim at a play-off position in the shortened season, powered by Digicel.

With the win — their second of the season — Waterhouse jumped from eighth to fifth on 10 points from seven games, while the St Ann-based Mount Pleasant, who were being condemned to their second loss of the season in seven games, slipped to fourth on 11 points.

After playing out a goalless first half, the anticipation was that both teams, who are seeking to bolster their play-off hopes, would have gone at each other in exciting end-to-end action.

Instead, fans — particularly those of Mount Pleasant — would have been sorely disappointed, as the team stacked, with a lot of quality on paper, looked a shadow of themselves, tamely surrendering a three-match unbeaten run.

They even ended with 10 players, after Cardel Benbow was shown a straight red card by referee Odette Hamilton for an off the ball incident, where he seemingly slapped Kymani Campbell in the face.

Waterhouse, on the other hand, came to life in the latter stages of the contest, as they bossed possession and asserted their authority over a flat-looking Mount Pleasant unit that seemed to have forgotten their game plan.

Marcel Gayle's Waterhouse had their first real effort on target courtesy of Damion Binns' well-taken free kick in the 73rd minute, which forced a diving save from Mount Pleasant's Guyanese goalkeeper Akel Clarke.

The deadlock was broken four-minute later, when Kenroy Howell latched onto a chipped pass from Denardo Thomas and lobbed the onrushing Clarke to register his first goal of the campaign.

And just when it seemed as if one goal would decide the outcome, substitute Fletcher intercepted an unnecessary short pass by Clarke and fired home a powerful left-footer to seal the win in time added.

Waterhouse's Assistant Coach Damion Gordon praised his team for getting back on course for play-off contention.

“Statistics only increases your win probability and as I said before, on any given day, the team that applies themselves the best will get the better result,” Gordon said in a post-match interview.

“Generally we are excellent with the ball and we tend to manipulate possession of the ball. But today (yesterday) was not one of those days. It was tactical from our standpoint and it worked out forus,” he added.

Meanwhile, Englishman Downes, who replaced Paul Davis as coach recently, was getting his first taste of defeat as head coach of Mount Pleasant.

“I said before the game that they would be a hard side to beat and that proved to be the case,” he declared.

— Sherdon Cowan