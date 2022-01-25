Waterhouse spank undisciplined Cavalier 3-0

Waterhouse FC made it two wins in as many starts after beating champions Cavalier FC 3-0 in week two action of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) football at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Andre Fletcher was outstanding for last season's beaten finalists Waterhouse on Monday, scoring in the 17th minute before adding a second in first-half stoppage time. Substitute Shevon Stewart put polish on the score line with a confident penalty kick just before the final whistle.

Waterhouse, who beat Montego Bay United 2-1 in the season's opening round of matches, have six points from two matches.

Cavalier were reduced to nine players by the end after Bryan English and Jamoi Topey were red-carded in the 41st minute and second-half stoppage time, respectively. The Cavalier team, which clipped Arnett Gardens FC 2-1 a week ago, has three points.

Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle said his players' display was a reflection of the effort they put in leading up the match.

“We've been working in training, and this is a testimony of what happened in training the past week,” Gayle said in a television interview after the match.

David Laylor, the Cavalier assistant coach, said lack of discipline was central to his team's loss.

“There was a bit of indiscipline and that was the result. We got to go back to the drawing board, as they always say, but we'll come better next time,” he said.

It was a spirited start from Cavalier, who claimed the JPL title last season when they came out on top in penalty shoot-out after they were locked 1-1 with Waterhouse at the end of regulation.

The Cavalier outfit had two gilt-edged chances in the opening 10 minutes but squandered both. The first came when a fantastic turn from Dwayne Atkinson gave him space inside the Waterhouse 18-yard box. He set up fellow attacker Courtney Allen, who side-footed over the cross bar with the goal gaping.

Shortly after, Jeovanni Laing got on the end of English's miscued shot into the artificial turf, but hit the frame of the Waterhouse goal from six yards out.

Those misses came back to haunt the title-holders.

On a rare foray into the Cavalier defensive third, Waterhouse's Jahvon James brought down a cross from Ricardo Thomas, and though he couldn't get a shot off, his teammate Fletcher was on hand to stroke home.

As the teams approached half time Cavalier went down to 10 players when English was sent off for slapping Ricardo Thomas during a tussle for the ball.

Cavalier suffered a further blow before the interval when Andre Leslie kept the ball alive after it seemed destined to go out for a goal kick. He hooked it back to James who deftly played a pass for Fletcher to tap home.

The second half began competitively despite Waterhouse having the numerical advantage. Close to the hour mark, Waterhouse goalkeeper Kemar Foster twice blocked goal-bound shots from Atkinson.

At the other end, Cavalier 'keeper Jeadine White made reflex saves to deny both Denardo Thomas and Leslie.

Deep into time added, Waterhouse got their third when White was called for a foul on Devroy Grey inside the box. Substitute Shevon Stewart scored the penalty, before Topey was sent off by the referee for dissent.

In the second match of the double-header at the venue, Dunbeholden FC defeated Montego Bay United 3-0.

Teams

Cavalier — Jeadine White, Dwayne Atkinson (Collin Anderson 75th), Ronaldo Webster (Shaniel Thomas 75th), Richard King, Jeovanni Laing, Kyle Ming, Jamoi Topey, Bryan English, Kenroy Campbell, Nickache Murray (Nickache Murray 90th+2), Courtney Allen (Marlando Maxwell 46th)

Subs not used: Vino Barclett, Gadial Irving, Lamounth Rochester, Tavar Thompson, Christopher Ainsworth

Booked: Ming (40th), English (ejected — 41st), Topey (ejected — 90th+9)

Waterhouse — Kemar Foster, Ricardo Thomas (Kymani Campbell 87th), Ramone Howell, Rohan Beadle, Malik Cockings, Denardo Thomas, Andre Leslie (Shevon Stewart 75th), Cardel Benbow (Stephen Williams 87th), Jahvon James (Devroy Grey 68th), Andre Fletcher (Andre Moulton 68th), Elvis Wilson

Subs not used: Zemioy Nash, Nathaniel Campbell, David Edwards, Duvaughn Dunkley

Booked: Fletcher (67th)

Referee: Odette Hamilton

Assistant referees: Damion Williams, Mojo Gayle

Fourth official: Kasai Plummer

Match commissary: Fitzroy Reid