Waterhouse stay top after blanking Vere 2-0

Waterhouse FC remain top of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) after beating Vere United 2-0 while Arnett Gardens FC kept in touch with the leaders with a similar margin of victory over arch-rivals Tivoli Gardens FC.

In the opening game of Saturday's double-header at Sabina Park, Denardo Thomas gave St Andrew-based Waterhouse the lead in the 16th minute before substitute Shaqueil Bradford made it 2-0 in the 84th minute.

The result boosts Waterhouse's points tally to 23 from 10 matches, while Vere stay 10th in the 12-team league phase with seven points.

Waterhouse Assistant Coach Damion Gordon said his team was far from clinical after getting the cushion of an early goal.

“I'm not satisfied, but we were victorious, so we have to give thanks. In the second half, we sat back a little too much and allowed Vere into the game,” he said in a post-match interview.

Vere United Head Coach Donovan Duckie rued the defensive “lapses” which he felt led to the concession of both goals.

In overcast conditions at the venue — renowned as one of the most storied cricket grounds in the Caribbean — Waterhouse took charge from the off and unsurprisingly took the lead.

It came when a free kick from Waterhouse attacker Cardel Benbow was not effectively cleared by Vere goalkeeper Shaquan Davis. Ramone Howell was first to the loose ball and teed up Thomas, who rifled home a half volley from inside the box.

Vere were much improved in the second half and forced Waterhouse 'keeper Kemar Foster into action, but the Clarendon-based side was unable to find a breakthrough.

Waterhouse tied up all three points with a well-constructed second goal as full time approached. Andre Moulton was central in the build-up, sliding a pass to Andre Leslie whose one-time square ball eluded the Vere defence to leave Bradford with a simple tap-in.

In the day's marquee match — featuring derby rivals Tivoli Gardens and Arnett Gardens — chances were at a premium, but the latter proved the more clinical team with a 2-0 victory.

Ronaldo Cephas (42nd minute) and substitute Demari Deacon (89th) got the goals for Arnett, who are second in the table with 21 points. Tivoli Gardens, meanwhile, are eighth with nine points.

“It was non-stop action, but it was about who wanted it more and we took the chances that came by. Everybody put in a good shift today and I applaud them,” Arnett Gardens Coach Paul “Tegat” Davis said in a post-match interview.

His opposite number Phillip Williams was not too distraught, despite the defeat.

“It was a good game; football really won today, but it's unfortunate we came out on the losing end. The chances were few and far between, but Arnett were very clinical,” Williams said.

Arnett Gardens, located in south St Andrew, only a five-minute drive from Tivoli's base in west Kingston, were the more purposeful in attack in the opening minutes. However, Tivoli got closest to scoring when Barrington Pryce's downward header from Rickardo Oldham's corner kick was brilliantly pushed onto the upright by goalkeeper Eric Edwards.

Just after the half-hour mark, Tivoli Gardens forward Stephen Barnett got into a good position inside the Arnett box, but he directed his side-footed effort straight at the goalkeeper.

But just as Tivoli Gardens were set to grab the ascendancy, Arnett Gardens went ahead when Cephas was first to react to a rebound after Tivoli Gardens goalkeeper Nathaniel Francis could only parry Romeo Guthrie's free kick.

The mostly cagey affair blossomed into entertaining, end-to-end action in the second half.

Tivoli were the chief aggressors, creating a few chances which they failed to convert.

As time ticked away, Tkiven Garnett's powerful, long-range shot was competently blocked by Edwards — one of several occasions in which the Arnett Gardens custodian showed off his sharp reflexes.

Deacon came off the bench to concretise Arnett's win with a wonderful solo effort, collecting a miscued clearance from Tivoli's Skipper Pryce and weaving past two defenders inside the 18-yard box before planting a left-footer past Francis.

Sunday's games

2:45 pm — Cavalier vs Mount Pleasant

5:15 pm — Montego Bay vs Harbour View

— Sanjay Myers