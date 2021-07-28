Waterhouse, Tivoli share spoils

WATERHOUSE FC and Tivoli Gardens FC battled to a 1-1 draw to end match week five of the truncated Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Monday.

Andre Fletcher (62nd) scored his second goal of the season to put Waterhouse ahead but the lead lasted a mere three minutes before Devroy Grey (65th) found the equaliser to earn Tivoli Gardens a share of the spoils.

With the point, Waterhouse extended their unbeaten run in this season powered by Digicel but remain in sixth position on six points, while Tivoli Gardens are in eighth on five points.

After a goalless first half where they squandered some easy chances, Waterhouse again came out more purposefully on the resumption in the hunt for goals but found the Tivoli Gardens defence, led by their experienced Captain Barrington Pryce, a tough nut to crack.

They inevitably found the go-ahead goal when Kenroy Howell played a decent pass to Fletcher at the top of the 18-yard box and the striker fired past Nicholas Clarke in goal for Tivoli Gardens.

To their credit, Tivoli Gardens did not allow their heads to drop and were back on level terms three minutes later when Grey rose above defenders Nicholy Finlayson and Shaun Dewar to deflect a left-sided cross from Anthony Nelson past Waterhouse's custodian Akeem Chambers.

Waterhouse did create a few more openings in the latter stages of the contest and should have left with all three points, but faulty shooting proved their undoing.

Waterhouse's Assistant Coach Damion Gordon expressed disappointment at the outcome as he rued his team's lack of discipline in sticking to the overall plan.

At the same time, Phillip Williams heaped praises on his West Kingston-based team for nullifying the opponent's line of attack to earn a point.

Teams: Waterhouse — Akeem Chambers, Nicholy Finlayson, Kenroy Howell, Shaun Dewar, Ricardo Thomas (Shaquille Bradford 80th), Kymani Campbell, Ramone Howell (Rohan Beadle 90+3), Denardo Thomas, Shevon Stewart (Damion Binns 70th), Andre Fletcher (Rafiek Thomas 70th), Colorado Murray

Subs not used: Roshane Sharpe, Zemioy Nash, David Edwards

Booked: Dewar (73rd)

Tivoli Gardens — Nicholas Clarke, Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Odean Pennycooke, Shavar Campbell, Andre Smith, Tommy Lawrence (Rushane Thompson 62nd), Romaine Bowers, Rodico Wellington, Devroy Grey, Anthony Nelson (Justin Dunn 90+3)

Subs not used: Edsel Scott, Steven McQueen, Jermaine Johnson, Tkiven Garnett, Earon Elliott

Booked: Pryce (53rd)

Referee: Veralton Nembhard

Assistant referees: Stephanie-Dale Yee-Singh, Ricton Archer

Fourth official: Damion Coombs

Match commissioner: Garfield McDonald

— Dwayne Richards