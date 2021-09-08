Waterhouse, Tivoli through to JPL play-offs

WATERHOUSE FC and Tivoli Gardens FC both booked their spots in the play-offs with contrasting wins, while Cavalier FC improved their chances of play-off football significantly with a win over champions Portmore United in a fascinating match week 10 of the Jamaica Premier League.

The other active contenders — Vere United, Mount Pleasant FA and Dunbeholden FA — all drew.

Waterhouse made it three wins in a row when they saw off a plucky Molynes United 4-1 in the first game of match week 10.

Acutely aware of the fact that a win would see them into the play-offs, Waterhouse began the game on the front foot and were 2-0 ahead inside 13 minutes, courtesy of Kymani Campbell and Shaquille Bradford.

Nicholas Nelson pulled one back for Molynes United in the first half to make it 2-1 to Waterhouse at the break but second-half goals from Damion Binns and Bradford ensured the team from Drewsland secured play-off football with a game to spare.

Tivoli Gardens bookended the weekend's games with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over Humble Lion as they too secured play-off football.

A first-half hat-trick from Horatio Morgan put the west Kingston-based team in a comfortable 3-1 half-time lead, after Lorenzo Lewin pulled one back for the Clarendon-based team in added time at the end of the first half.

Andre Clennon's 63rd-minute strike threatened to derail the Tivoli train when he made it 3-2 before Devroy Grey scored five minutes from time to restore the two-goal advantage. Lewin's second goal for Humble Lion in the 90+3 minute made for a nervy finish but Tivoli held on for the crucial win.

Cavalier FC, who began the day outside the top six, put themselves in poll position to advance to the play-offs when they clipped champions Portmore United courtesy of a strike from Ronaldo Webster in the 39th minute.

The result leaves Cavalier in third place on 15 points and with their destiny in their own hands while the champions Portmore, who remain on 13 points, now face a mountainous task against a Waterhouse team that they beat in the last two finals of the Jamaica Premier League.

While the top three teams were winning, last week's top two teams drew 0-0 with each other to slip from first and second to fourth and fifth, respectively, both now with 15 points from nine games.

Dunbeholden FC were left cursing their luck after they let a 1-0 lead slip against Arnett Gardens who earned a point courtesy of a 73rd-minute strike from Steve Clarke after Dwayne Smith had given them a 51st-minute lead.

Dunbeholden must now beat Mount Pleasant FA on the weekend in order to guarantee play-off football.

The other contender for a play-off spot are Harbour View FC, who rested during match week 10.