Waterhouse withstand Mount Pleasant threat to reach third-straight final

Waterhouse FC will play in their third-consecutive Jamaica Premier League final after they drew 1-1 with Mount Pleasant FA in their return-leg match at The University of the West Indies/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

The result gave Waterhouse, who have not lost to their rival this season, a 2-1 win on aggregate after a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final tie.

The stage was set for a blockbuster affair yesterday and Mount Pleasant duly obliged when they opened the scoring after just six minutes. Jourdaine Fletcher found the back of the net for Mount Pleasant early in the contest before Rafiek Thomas equalised for Waterhouse just before half-time.

Their talisman Fletcher scored his sixth goal of the season when he powered a brilliant free kick from 25 yards past Zemioy Nash.

With their tails up, Mount Pleasant dominated possession, forcing Waterhouse into a low block, but failed to create many more goal-scoring chances despite having most of the ball in midfield.

But Thomas had a glorious opportunity to restore parity and give his team the overall advantage again when one-on-one with goalkeeper Shaven Sean Paul. But his failed attempt at a chip presented the goalkeeper with an easy save.

Daniel Green found himself with time and space near the edge of the box and tried to place the ball to the left of Nash, who produced a diving save to stop the ball which he gathered at the second attempt.

Waterhouse's leading striker Shaqueil Bradford was unable to redirect a near-post header on target from a cross from Damion Binns as Waterhouse started to get a foothold in the game.

Mount Pleasant must have thought they would have gone into the break with the lead, but veteran striker Thomas drew the tie level at 1-1 on aggregate with the last kick of the first half.

Thomas, who was scoring his first goal of the season, steered home from close range after a rebound fell to Andre Fletcher, who picked him out on the top of the six-yard box, and the attacker turned it home to stun the team from St Ann.

Mount Pleasant had to replace their captain and most experienced defender Ladale Richie at half-time due to a hamstring injury, forcing Technical Director Wally Downes to switch around his team and pull players out of their natural positions.

Waterhouse had a quick counter-attack early in the second half led by Andre Fletcher, who hesitated on a chance to pass inside to an unmarked Thomas and, when he chose to shoot the effort, went directly at Shaven Sean Paul who easily effected the save.

Waterhouse defended their goal area stoutly in the second half while creating three clear opportunities.

Bradford was presented with a chance but his shot from the top of the box with his weaker foot failed to trouble Paul. Damion Binns had to watch as his shot from just outside the box crashed against the crossbar and substitute Roshane Sharpe dwelled on the ball too long and failed to get off a good shot when he had the chance to kill the game off.

TEAMS: Waterhouse — Zemioy Nash, Nicholy Finlayson, Damion Binns, Elvis Wilson, Kymani Campbell, Ramone Howell, Denardo Thomas (Shevon Stewart 62nd), Rohan Beadle, Shaqueil Bradford (Ricardo Thomas 90th), Rafiek Thomas (Roshane Sharpe 85th), Andre Fletcher.

Subs not used: Akeem Chambers, Shaun Dewar, Altiman Gordon, Jahvon James, Duvaughn Dunkley, Roshawn Amos, Andre Leslie

Booked: Finlayson (33rd), Wilson (79th)

Mount Pleasant — Shaven Paul, Ladale Ritchie (Tajay Anderson 46th), Sue-Lae McCalla, Liston James, Kevin Layne, Kevaugn Isaacs, Alwayne Harvey, Daniel Green (Kemar Beckford 72nd), Kesslon Hall, Devonte Campbell, Prince Christie (Leonard Rankine 62nd)

Subs not used: Ricardo Gaynor, Sherman Golbourne, Osani Ricketts, Paul Christie, Tajay Anderson

Booked: McCalla (28th)

Referee: Steffon Dewar

Assistant Referees: Melvin Reid, Princess Brown,

Fourth Official: Neressa Goldon

Match Commissioner: Fitzroy Reid