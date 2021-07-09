Watford's Gray to replace injured East in Boyz squad

The Reggae Boyz's 23-man squad, currently preparing for the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States, is set to make one change to their roster with Watford striker Andre Gray replacing the injured Javon East of Santos de Guapiles.

East, formerly of Portmore United, suffered a hamstring injury in the team's first training session on July 3. A series of tests (MRI and X-rays) revealed that he had a “grade two strain/partial aponeurotic tear of the long head of the biceps fermoris”, according to team doctor Bersha Cole.

Based on the diagnosis, Dr Cole advised that East could not take part in full training sessions or play games and a decision was made to have him return to his club for further medical treatment and for Gray to join the squad.

Gray, who was named in the provisional squad of 60 but was not named in the final 23, was expected to join the group last evening.

Former Manchester United wonder kid Ravel Morrison is still in the process of providing additional requested documentation to the US Embassy in his pursuit of a visa and should join the squad when the process is completed.

Meanwhile, the squad has had five full training sessions to date, including a gym session on Wednesday.

Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore has expressed satisfaction with the sessions and has commended the players for the commitment being shown.

He was reported to have also commended the technical and support staff for its unity in purpose and the quality of preparation for and execution of the sessions.

With Gray due to join the training camp in Orlando yesterday, all 22 players, technical and back room staff will move into the official team hotel for the tournament today.

“The staff complement is also fully present with video performance analyst Sanford Carabin joining on Tuesday. Carabin has been helping the technical staff with information on opponents in previous international friendlies,” a widely circulated release from the Jamaica Football Federation stated.

As part of protocols, players and and staff have undergone three COVID-19 tests since arriving in Orlando with all registering negative results to date.