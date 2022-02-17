Watson dissatisfied with PB at Camperdown Classic

Antonio Watson opened his 2022 track and field season with a personal best (PB) 46.17 seconds in the Men's 400m Open at the Camperdown Classic held at the National Stadium last weekend. He eclipsed his previous best of 46.27s by one-tenth of a second.

The former Petersfield High School student won the penultimate heat, Heat F, and produced the fastest time of the day in the specially arranged Men's 400m.

Second in the heat was former Calabar standout, Malik James-King in a personal best 46.92, third was Roshawn Clarke of Camperdown High school in a season's best 47.55, while Great Britain Olympian Zharnel Hughes was fourth in 47.95.

Sprint sensation Oblique Seville, who ran in the heat before Watson, was second in a personal best 47.71, behind winner Jaheim Holloway who stopped the clock in 47.69.

Jaheel Hyde won the final heat in 46.55s, while Terry Thomas was second in 46.96 as a number of Jamaica's leading quarter milers began their season. Sprinter Tyquendo Tracey, who ran in an earlier heat, struggled home in 52.17s.

But despite finishing first and with a new personal best, Watson was not completely happy with his performance.

“I have been running the 400m for some time now. I think it's time to dip under the 46 barrier. I came out here to do just that, but unfortunately it didn't happen,” he said.

Watson said that based on how well his training had been going, he had expected to finally go below 46 seconds.

“I have been feeling really good in training and I know I have something special, but Coach said I should come out here and do a technical run.”

Nonetheless, he considered his early season run-out to be good.

“I think I have done my best and the time is very good,” he said.

The World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games will be held between late July and early August and the 2021 Boys' Champs 200m winner has his eyes on being at both events.

“If possible and I can make both of them, I would go for both of them, but I leave that up to Coach to decide what's best for me during the season,” he stated.

While in high school, Watson flirted between the 200m and the 400m, but says that he will be focusing on the one-lap event this year.

“I will be specialising in the 400m this season; anything [else] comes along would be a plus,” he disclosed.

Watson is now being conditioned by the legendary Glen Mills after joining the Racers Track Club at the end of his high school career.

—Dwayne Richards