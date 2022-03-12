We have to work harder, urges Molynes keeper Harrison

MOLYNES United goalkeeper Peter Harrison pulled off some stunning stops, including two world-class saves that would have been replayed over and over again by international media houses had the match been played in Europe.

Such was his performance that it earned him the Man of the Match award, though it came, ironically, via another disappointing loss for him and his team.

It is very rare that a player from a losing team receives the Man of the Match award, but given the performance of the veteran goalkeeper he could not be overlooked at the end of the game.

But Harrison was left bitterly disappointed despite the personal accolade as his team let a first-half 1-0 lead slip when they went down 1-2 to the Jamaica Premier League form team, Arnett Gardens.

Molynes United, who have just one win in eight games, took the lead fortuitously through an Arnett Gardens own goal in the 40th minute but saw that lead wiped out in the 74th minute when Renaldo Cephas equalised for the 'Junglists'.

The two excellent saves from Harrison seemed to be enough to have earned Molynes their fifth point of the season until they conceded a second goal, scored by Kimani Arbouine, one minute from time as they suffered heartbreak for a second weekend in a row.

Harrison tried his best, but could not hide his disappointment in his post-match interview.

“We are all disappointed because we were trying to get the win. I think we didn't fight hard enough to even hang on to a point, so I am very disappointed,” he said.

Harrison said that he was focused on the ball, which enabled him to pull off the most acrobatic of saves that had kept the scores level at that time.

“I just kept focused; I kept my eyes on the ball and let the player make his move and then I made my move,” he explained.

Harrison admitted he thought he had done enough to help Molynes secure something from the game, but says the youngsters in the team have a lot of learning ahead of them.

“I thought I had done enough to help us win a point but we just have to go back and work harder.

“It is very, very frustrating but the guys are young. They have a lot of learning and a lot of catching up to do.”

He will be hoping that his team's luck will be altered with the change of venue this weekend, when they face champions Cavalier at Sabina Park starting at 3:00 pm.

— Dwayne Richards