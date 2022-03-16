We should expect to win remaining games, charges Matthews

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (CMC) — Hayley Matthews says Friday's clash with Bangladesh has taken on added importance following West Indies' latest loss to Australia in the International Cricket Council Women's World Cup.

The Caribbean side went down by seven wickets here Wednesday after being turned over for 131, marking their second straight defeat in the wake of last weekend's 155-run crushing loss at the hands of India in Dunedin.

West Indies opened the tournament with shock wins over hosts New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and over reigning World champions England in Hamilton last week.

“They're probably going to be on a high after their last [win],” Matthews said, referring to Bangladesh's surprise win over Pakistan last Sunday.

“And yeah, they're a good team. They've been scoring probably about 200 runs every game which I guess it's good to see pretty development of the game.

“When we go there, we'd like to play as hard as we would play any other team. [We're] just looking to go there and try to execute our plans as best as possible. And win and kind of get those points at the table for us.”

West Indies currently lie fifth on four points, still in with a shot of making the final four if results go their way for the remainder of the group stage.

Following Bangladesh, they take on unbeaten South Africa and Pakistan, who are still without a win having lost all four of their fixtures.

“These are games that we should expect to win. And what's the good thing about it is that the tournament is still in our hands if we go there and we can win all three of our games, we will be qualifying for the semi-finals,” Matthews stressed.

“So I don't think there's much pressure at the moment. We know that we have the kind of team once we go there and we play our best cricket we'll get the wins on there.

“So yeah, [there's] no pressure, just a matter of going out there each and every day and taking it one game at a time…and just performing as best as we can.”

West Indies were guilty of a timid performance especially with the bat, falling meekly for 131 after opting to bat, leaving the Aussies with a modest target.

And Matthews said West Indies had to accept responsibility for the performance.

“I think the pitch was obviously a day three pitch – we saw a couple games on it before there was a bit of grass on the top, which probably offered a bit of seam for the pacers as you saw, but we felt as if we've been doing really well batting for the entire tournament,” she said.

“The wicket wasn't anything that you needed to run from or really be scared about. We had a lot of confidence that we could have gone over there and batted well again today and unfortunately, we just weren't able to do that. But I don't think that's any blame to the pitch.”