We weren't going to lose a sixth match, says match winner Vanzie

ENDING their five-game losing streak became a matter of pride for the Humble Lions players, says their match winner Andrew Vanzie after his brace helped them to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Waterhouse FC in match week six of the Jamaica Premier League on Saturday.

The laughing stock of the league after being put to the sword for five consecutive match days, Humble Lions played with a different kind of resilience against Waterhouse FC and even after falling behind early, were able to show the character needed to earn their first points of the season.

Vanzie, who was getting his second and third goals of the season, is a veteran at the club and revealed that he and his teammates had made the decision that they were not going to lose six games back to back.

“It's a good feeling because we decided that we weren't going to come out here and lose a sixth match of the season. I just want to congratulate the boys because every individual came out and gave 110 per cent, and we are pretty satisfied with the result.”

The match winner came from the penalty spot, the second one converted by Vanzie this season who says he feels no pressure taking the responsibility from 12 yards.

“There is no pressure on me. I always practise in training and come out on the field and get it done.”

Like his coach, Andrew Price, Vanzie is confident that play-off football is still within reach of the club and has identified the number of points he thinks will be needed for that to happen.

“There is no doubt, we always have to come and work extremely hard. There are four games left. We want to get at least nine points from it and move on from there,” he shared.

The midfielder attributes the first win of the season to the attitude of the players in training leading up to the game, and the discipline towards team tactics during the match.

“It started from the training ground; we worked extremely hard. We played as a team today — we were compact, we kept the shape, we worked at the two ends really well and we tidied up at the back.”

Shutting out the Waterhouse attack in the second half was discussed during the half-time break, he said.

“We told them that we wanted to cover the spaces, don't allow them behind us, force them to play in front of us, and it worked well.”

The remaining four games of the season are effectively must-win games for Humble Lions, beginning with Saturday's game at 3:30pm against 10th-place Molynes United who have the same three points but a game in hand on the bottom-place team.