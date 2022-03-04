Weatherly, Ambusley take reins at MBU in wake of Hill's departure

TUCKER, St James — Dr Dean Weatherly and Dwayne Ambusley will take charge of Montego Bay United (MBU) for their Jamaica Premier League (JPL) game against Portmore United at The University of the West Indies/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday.

Orville Powell, president of the St James club, told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday that the pair who were assistants to former technical director Ricky Hill would take over “for now”.

The Observer had broken the news on Wednesday that Hill had tendered his resignation after Monday's 3-0 loss to defending champions Cavalier FC at Drax Hall after just seven games.

Montego Bay United, who rejoined the JPL this season after a two-year absence, are sitting at the foot of the 12-team table on just four points, losing five of their seven games played.

Powell said he was “not surprised” by Hill's decision and that “there is a process taking place” after which he would be able to address the resignation of Hill, the well-travelled coach who has had good results in Trinidad and Florida.

Weatherly, who is on the board at MBU, has had two previous stints as head coach and was the man in charge when they won their second title at the end of the 2015-2016 season.

Ambusley, who was captain of the team then, had taken over as coach after the team was relegated from the Premier League and was playing in the Western Confederation in the 2020 season when local club football competitions were called off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— Paul Reid