Wehby pleased with the execution of Champs 2021 by ISSA

Just as it was in 2020, the decision regarding the staging of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships was a last-minute one. However, unlike a year ago, the decision was a welcome one for the athletes, coaches and sponsors.

The decision to allow the meet to go ahead by the authorities was greeted with a mixture of relief and delight as the athletes who had missed out last year and still remained eligible to compete were able to perform at the high school track and field spectacle.

For the title sponsors, GraceKennedy, its CEO Don Wehby believes that Champs 2021 was a most important event after grappling with the tough decision to cancel the event last year.

“It was even more important than a non-pandemic year for Champs to happen,” said Wehby.

“Last year, 2020, when we met with ISSA and the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Sports to determine if we are going to have Champs or not…that was one of the most difficult decisions I have made as a Group CEO.

“But when I got the facts, I knew we were making the right decision by cancelling Champs. This year I was very determined with the right protocols and the safety of the children, that GraceKennedy, we were going to support Champs.”

Wehby spoke of the significant impact that the staging of the event has on the lives of some of the participants.

“You have to remember that some of these events are life-changing for a lot of the athletes. A lot of them will get scholarships from overseas universities and they will get a chance to further their education, and I wanted to support that...”

Having performed at the meet as a student-athlete, years ago, Wehby understands more than most just what it takes to make the grade to represent your school at the championships. Having been satisfied by ISSA that all would have been done to have a safe and secure meet for the children, the former sprint hurdler gave Champs 2021 his blessings.

“I know what it takes. At St George's College I used to get up in the morning at five, train for two hours on the beach at Palisadoes, and then train again at 3:00 pm, and you have to work so hard to perform and I wanted to see them, GraceKennedy wanted to see them on the track, performing, once we were satisfied that the protocols were safe and they would not have any risk in terms of contracting COVID-19.”

So, after five days of championships which saw Edwin Allen win the girls' title for the seventh-straight time and Jamaica College unseat Kingston College as boys' champions, Wehby was pleased with what he had seen from ISSA.

“I have been in discussions with Keith Wellington, who has done a really, really good job. He has worked very hard, along with Mrs Montague, to ensure that we have a safe Champs and the execution here has been fantastic. So, as a sponsor, GraceKennedy, we are pleased,” said the beaming Group CEO.

GraceKennedy will be celebrating 100 years of existence next year and Wehby has promised something special for Champs 2022.