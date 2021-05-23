Wehby promises 'something special' for Champs 2022

GRACEKENNEDY, the title sponsors of the region's largest high school track and field spectacle, is promising something special in 2022.

Jamaica's most famous household brand, now conglomerate, GraceKennedy Company Limited was founded 99 years ago, and with them set to celebrate 100 years next year, they are planning to let the student athletes who they have been supporting over the years celebrate with them in a big and meaningful way.

Don Webhy, CEO of the GraceKennedy Group, says that he wants Champs 2022 to be unforgettable for the athletes and the fans alike.

“Next year is a very special year for GraceKennedy. Next year we are going to be 100 years old.

“GraceKennedy was born on February 14th — Valentine's Day — and 2022 we are going to be 100 years old, so I have said to my team that I want Champs to be the best Champs ever in the history of Champs,” revealed Wehby.

Athletes and schools that participate in the 100m are set to benefit the most as there will be special incentives to not only the athletes, but also to the schools that they represent. He has charged his team to come up with innovative ways to reward the schools and the athletes as the company shows its appreciation to the nation for their long-standing support.

“What I have in mind, GraceKennedy will be 100 years old, [so] I want to make every 100m event a very special event in terms of our rewards to the athletes and to the schools who win those events. That is my high-level thinking to them, and let me see what they come up with — but it is going to be very, very special,” said the GraceKennedy Group executive.

When quizzed about the return of spectators to Champs next year, Wehby said he is hoping that things can begin to return to normal on the island by the end of the year.

“I am really hoping that Jamaicans will understand the science and get vaccinated. That is the only way, in my mind, that we are going to return our Jamaica and our Jamaican economy to pre-COVID times.

“You have to get what you call herd immunity, where a certain percentage of your population are fully vaccinated; and based on the rate that we have now, we are way behind.”

“I am hoping that with the availability of vaccines and the willingness of our Jamaican brothers and sisters to get vaccinated, that we are going to have some normality by the end of this year,” he ended.

— Dwayne Richards