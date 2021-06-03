West hails 'great learning and development opportunity' for CPL dozen

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — High-Performance Manager Graeme West has praised the strength of the Emerging Player programme after 12 players were signed by franchises for this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, both of whom recently made their senior West Indies debuts, head the developmental list, which includes the likes of uncapped 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales, who is being fast-tracked into the senior ranks.

“The Emerging Player Programme underlines the growth and strength of the CWI and CPL partnership,” West pointed out.

“In a year where running high-performance activities for our talented young players has been challenging, CPL will provide the 12 emerging players a great learning and development opportunity.”

Da Silva, 22, has played five Tests since his debut last December, and has been retained by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the August 28 to September 19 campaign in Basseterre.

Sinclair, who played three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka last March, was also retained by his native Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Seales was retained by Trinbago Knight Riders while Barbados Tridents retained the pair of Joshua Bishop and Nyeem Young and Amazon Warriors kept faith with Ashmead Nedd.

Joshua James and Kirk McKenzie will feature in the CPL for the first time after being picked up by Jamaica Tallawahs, along with Kadeem Alleyne who was drafted by St Lucia Zouks and Leonardo Julien who was signed by TKR.

The list is completed by Dominic Drakes who will feature again for Patriots and Jeavor Royal who will campaign for St Lucia Zouks.

It is the third-straight year 12 Emerging Players will campaign in the CPL and CWI's director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, said the tournament would again provide valuable experience to players eyeing international cricket.

Each of the six franchises is required to field an Emerging Player a minimum of five times during the tournament.