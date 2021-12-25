West Ham manager banks on Antonio's return for Xmas fixtures

West Ham manager banks on Antonio's return for Xmas fixturesSaturday, December 25, 2021
LONDON, England (CMC) – West Ham United Manager David Moyes is keeping his fingers crossed his Reggae Boy striker Michail Antonio will recover from COVID-19 in time for their hectic run of English Premier League Christmas fixtures, starting with a home match against former club Southampton at the London Stadium on Boxing Day.
UK-born Antonio, 31, scored six goals and had four assists in his opening seven appearances of this league season, but has found the net just once in 12 games since and admits he has not been at his best lately for the Hammers, whose corresponding dip in form has seen them slip to fifth in the table.
The striker missed the midweek League Cup quarter-final 2-1 defeat at Tottenham because of COVID-19 and his return on Sunday depends on when he provides a negative test.
Moyes is hopeful that West Ham will have Antonio, the club's only senior striker, back over the Christmas period after testing positive last week. but he admits Boxing Day may come too soon.
“He has no symptoms and I have to say that he is double vaccinated,” Moyes said on Friday.
“For all those things, hopefully, we might have him back, yes. The [isolation] rules have changed, so I think he will have a chance.
“I never said Boxing Day though, I said over Christmas. I will find out more a little bit later on and we'll see.”
Antonio has scored twice for the Reggae Boyz since making his Jamaica debut earlier this year, opening his account in his second appearance in November in a 1-1 draw against El Salvador.
