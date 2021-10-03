West Indians fail to shine as Royals and Capitals win

DUBAI, United Emirates (CMC) — None of the members of the West Indies Twenty20 (T20) World Cup squad playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday had any significant impact upon their side's results.

Left-handed opener Evin Lewis came closest with a typically boundary-studded 27 in a fruitful opening stand that set up Rajasthan Royals for a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), whose line-up did not include veteran Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

In the first match of a weekend double-header, another Windies left-hander Shimron Hetmyer was part of the Delhi Capitals successful run chase in a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, whose line-up included Windies T20 International Captain Kieron Pollard.

The win for the Royals meant they now join the race for fourth with Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Mumbai.

All four sides have 10 points, but the margin of victory for Royals take them ahead of Mumbai to sixth spot.

In Abu Dhabi: Royals defied an undefeated, maiden hundred of 101 from Ruturaj Gaikwad and upset second-placed Super Kings to put themselves back into the play-off race.

A spectacular opening stand of 77 between Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal launched the Royals' chase of 190 for victory in style at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Shivam Dube then hit an unbeaten 64 and Royals romped to victory in 17.3 overs, as CSK, having already qualified for the play-offs, slumped to their first defeat since the tournament resumed two Sundays ago, breaking a four-match winning streak.

Earlier, Gaikwad tonked a six off the final ball to carry his bat and complete a well-deserved hundred as Super Kings posted 189 for four.

Gaikwad struck nine fours and five sixes from 60 balls and shared a string of strong partnerships to anchor the CSK batting.

He put on 47 for the first wicket with former South Africa Captain Faf du Plessis, shared 57 for the second wicket with England international Moeen Ali and added 55 — unbroken — with Ravindra Jadeja to get CSK a competitive, if not match-winning total.

In Sharjah: Things went right down to the wire, but the Capitals held their nerve and overcame a spirited defence from Mumbai to win and strengthen their bid for a top-two finish.

Shreyas Iyer scored a vital not out and Ravichandran Ashwin was unbeaten on 20 and helped the Capitals secure their ninth win of the season.

Needing 130 to win at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Capitals lost Shikhar Dhawan for eight early as Pollard's direct hit caught the left-handed opener short of his crease in the second over and Prithvi Shaw was lbw to Krunal Pandya for six in the third over.

Nathan Coulter-Nile then bowled fellow Australian Steve Smith for nine in the fifth over as the Capitals slumped to 30 for three in the powerplay.

In typical fashion, Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant counter-attacked and scored a quickfire 26 with the help of three fours and one six, but Jayant Yadav cut short his knock when he claimed him caught at long-on in the ninth over.

Iyer stayed put, but Mumbai managed to strike at the other end, removing Axar Patel lbw to New Zealander Trent Boult for nine and Hetmyer caught close to the wicket off Jasprit Bumrah in the 12th and 14th overs respectively, as the Capitals stumbled to 93 for six.

Ashwin and Iyer joined forces and the pair calmly added 39 — unbroken — to carry Capitals to victory.

Earlier, South African pacer Anrich North bowled Pollard for six in the 15th over and Mumbai had little firepower in the closing stages and stumbled to 129 for eight from their 20 overs.