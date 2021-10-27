West Indies boosted by return of Taylor, Campbelle

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Outstanding all-rounder Stafanie Taylor has returned to lead West Indies Women in their all-important campaign at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe starting next month.

Selectors yesterday named the 30-year-old Jamaican in a 15-member squad for the November 21 to December 5 tournament, and the preceding three-match One-Day International (ODI) tour of Pakistan beginning November 8.

Taylor missed South Africa Women's recent tour of the Caribbean when West Indies Women drew the three-match Twenty20 series and suffered a 4-1 drubbing in the ODI phase.

She initially pulled out of the T20 Internationals after being forced to isolate due to being identified as a primary contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Jamaica, but subsequently returned home ahead of the ODI series on what Cricket West Indies (CWI) labelled a “personal leave of absence”.

Chief selector Anne Browne-John said Taylor's return would be a boost for the touring party.

“The Captain Stafanie Taylor, who missed the South Africa Series, is also back, which also serves to strengthen both the batting and bowling,” Browne-John said.

West Indies have also been lifted by the return of stroke-maker Shemaine Campbelle, who has been kept out of action by injury for over a year.

The 29-year-old right-hander joins a squad which features the experience of all-rounder Deandra Dottin and off-spinning Vice-Captain Anisa Mohammed, along with opener Hayley Matthews and fast bowler Shamilia Connell.

“The upcoming Pakistan series and World Cup qualifiers are crucial as the team works towards participation in the Cricket World Cup in 2022,” said Browne-John.

“It is important to note that Shemaine Campbelle is once again fit and available after being away through injury.

“She is one of the senior players and has shown herself to be one of the premier wicketkeepers in the world. She scored runs in the practice match since her return.”

She added: “The squad has a mix of senior and developing players and particular mention must be made of two young players, Qiana Joseph and Rashada Williams, who had very encouraging series against South Africa and, hopefully, they will go from strength to strength.”

The Caribbean side is set to arrive in Karachi on November 1 and will head directly to Zimbabwe following the conclusion of the final ODI.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

Travelling reserves – Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack.