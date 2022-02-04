West Indies captain dismisses reports of fighting, disunity in team

West Indies captain dismisses reports of fighting, disunity in teamFriday, February 04, 2022
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard has dismissed rumours of disunity in the squad after the team won the Betway Twenty20 International (T20I) series against England here on Sunday.
“Empty vessels make the most noise,” he said in a post-match interview when asked about media reports of fighting within the squad and also amid claims of victimisation of some players.
“Every time we won a game there was something negative against us, but we came out and the guys really won it.”
West Indies trounced the visitors by 17 runs in the series-decider of the five-match series at Kensington Oval on the heels of their shocking 2-1 defeat in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland in Jamaica two weeks prior.
Pollard said the Caribbean men had worked hard to prove themselves after that disappointing series loss.
“The guys have worked tirelessly. After coming from Jamaica, our heads were down and we had conversations in the dressing room about how we wanted to play the cricket, and I think the guys bounced back pretty well. We have to focus on what we need to focus on, which is the cricket, and I think the guys are putting their heads down. They're understanding what we want to do, what we want to achieve as a team, and you saw the results tonight,” he said.
West Indies are now preparing for their India tour which begins with a three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad followed by a T20I series in Kolkata.
The team arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday ahead of the first match on February 6.
