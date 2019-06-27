West Indies legend Lara discharged from Mumbai hospital
MUMBAI, India (AFP) — West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was given the all-clear and discharged from a Mumbai hospital yesterday, a day after he was admitted because of chest pains.
“He was discharged at 12:00 pm (0630 GMT). His condition is normal,” a spokesman for the hospital told AFP.
Lara was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday in India's financial capital where he is currently working for Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ongoing cricket World Cup.
The 50-year-old Trinidadian underwent an angiography “as a precaution”, he said. “His health is good,” he added.
West Indies opener Chris Gayle wished Lara a “speedy recovery” from Manchester where the team will play their World Cup game against India on Thursday.
“We are wishing him well. Although I don't know what transpired with Brian,” Gayle told reporters at Old Trafford yesterday.
“But like I say we wish him well. Hopefully he'll have a speedy recovery and get him back on the puck as soon as possible,” said Gayle.
Lara released an audio recording on Tuesday night in which he said he was “fine”.
“I may have just extended myself in the gym this morning,” he said, thanking people for their concern.
He added that he was “chilling” in his hospital bed watching the England versus Australia match and joked that he hoped Australia would win.
“Not a big fan of England,” he said.
Australia went on to thump England by 64 runs to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.
One of the best batsmen of all time, Lara holds two world records — the highest Test score of 400 not out, and the highest first-class knock of 501 that he scored in the English county championship in 1994.
The former skipper retired in 2007 after a dismal West Indies campaign in the World Cup.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy