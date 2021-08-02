West Indies, Pakistan T20 series suffers second washout

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) — Heavy rain forced the second no-result of the four-match Twenty20 International series, leaving West Indies needing to win tomorrow's finale in order to avoid another series loss to Pakistan.

Only eight balls were possible at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday before the inclement weather, which had earlier delayed the start by 45 minutes, returned to wreck the home side's innings after they reached 15 without loss.

Andre Fletcher was unbeaten on 14 with veteran left-hander Chris Gayle on one.

Last Wednesday, persistent rain in Barbados also ruined the series opener, allowing only the West Indies innings in a contest reduced to nine overs per side.

West Indies fell 0-1 behind in the series on Saturday after Pakistan won the second T20 International by seven runs.

Choosing to bat first on Sunday, West Indies got a cracking start from Andre Fletcher who clobbered the second ball from off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez over long on for six, in an opening over which cost nine runs.

The right-handed Fletcher then cleared the ropes at long off with seamer Mohammad Wasim off the second ball of the following over before the skies opened, forcing players from the field.

When the weather finally eased and the covers were removed two hours later, time was ticking away on a continuation, especially with the 2:22 pm cut-off time looming.

And a decision was finally taken to abandon the encounter following a discussion between match officials and both captains.

Scoreboard



West Indies

A Fletcher not out 14

C Gayle not out 1

TOTAL (without loss, 1.2 overs) 15 Did not bat: S Hetmyer, +N Pooran, *K Pollard, A Russell, J Holder, D Bravo, R Shepherd, H Walsh, A Hosein.

Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-9-0, Mohammad Wasim 0.2-0-6-0.

PAKISTAN – Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib

Maqsood, Shadab Khan,

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim,

Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

Result: No result.

Series: Pakistan lead fourmatch

series 1-0.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: G Brathwaite, J

Wilson; TV – L Reifer Jr.