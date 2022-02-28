West Indies spin great Ramadhin dead at 92

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — West Indies spin-bowling great Sonny Ramadhin has died aged 92, his grandson Kyle Hogg announced Sunday.

“Sad day — great innings grandad,” tweeted Hogg, who like Ramadhin played for English county Lancashire, above a photograph of his grandfather issued by club side Delph and Dobcross, one of the late off-spinner's former teams, that read: “Sonny Ramadhin 1928-2022. Rest in peace, pro.”

Ramadhin, who was born in Trinidad on May 1, 1929, played 43 Tests, taking 158 wickets and was best known for being a member of the first West Indies side to enjoy a series win in England.

He and fellow spinner Alf Valentine took 59 wickets between them during a 3-1 success in 1950 as members of a West Indies side that also featured the celebrated '3Ws' trio of batsmen — Clyde Walcott, Everton Weekes and Frank Worrell.

Ramadhin's best bowling figures were 7-49 against England at Edgbaston in 1957. Overall, he played 184 first-class matches and captured 758 wickets at 20.24 each.

On Sunday, Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt paid tribute to Ramadhin, describing him as one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket who made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of world cricket.

“Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket's 'spin twins' as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time. This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr Ramadhin and others of his generation. His English exploit was celebrated in a famous calypso, and is still remembered more than 70 years later. Today, we salute Sonny Ramadhin for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket,” said Skerritt.