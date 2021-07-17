West Indies to confront familiar foes in group stage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Reigning champions West Indies have been grouped with familiar recent rivals for the Super 12s opening stage of the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup set for United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

In the group assignments announced yesterday by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Caribbean side were installed in Group One with 2016 losing finalists, England, along with South Africa and Australia.

The group will be completed by the top-ranked side from Group A and the second-placed finishers in Group B of the qualifiers which precede the tournament proper.

Group Two, meanwhile, comprise powerhouses India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the respective nations from the Group A and B qualifiers.

The groups were determined on the basis of ICC T20 team rankings as of March 20 this year.

“There are some great matchups offered by the groups, and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event, since the onset of the global pandemic, draws closer,” said acting ICC chief executive, Geoff Allardice.

“Given the disruption caused by COVID-19, we selected the cut-off date as close as possible to the event to ensure we were able to include the maximum amount of cricket in the rankings which determine the groups.

“There is no doubt we will witness some highly competitive cricket when the event gets under way in just three months.”

Australia and South Africa will present no surprises for West Indies, especially after the star-studded side hosted both teams in recent five-match series.

The Kieron Pollard-led unit crashed to a 3-2 defeat to the South Africans in a series staged at the Grenada National Stadium, while Nicholas Pooran, standing in for the injured Pollard, presided over a series success against the Aussies at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia.

West Indies currently lead the series 3-1, with the final match scheduled for last night at the same venue.

However, West Indies have faced England only four times since the 2016 final, winning only once.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled for October 17 to November 14 in UAE and Oman, after organisers were forced to switch the showpiece from India due to the country's deadly COVID-19 wave.

“There is nothing that separates the two groups as both are packed with sides that are highly competitive in the shortest format of the game,” said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah.

“Having said that, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we must be prepared for the same. I am sure we will witness some exciting and nail-biting games.

“I am particularly delighted to be in Oman. As a major force in world cricket, the BCCI has always endeavoured to promote and assist Associate Nations.

“In my capacity as Asian Cricket Council president, my vision is to take cricket far and deep into Asia. Co-hosting the World Cup will put Oman Cricket on the global stage.”

Sri Lanka, the 2012 champions, headline the eight-team qualifiers, which will see Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland vying for the four available spots.