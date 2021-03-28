PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS: WEST INDIES VS SRI LANKA — First Test

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS: WEST INDIES VS SRI LANKA — First TestSunday, March 28, 2021
Photo 1: West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner (right) hits a four on Thursday's final day of first Test match against Sri Lanka.
Photo 2: West Indies batsmen Kyle Mayers (left) and Nkrumah Bonner cross for runs.
Photo 3: Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya (centre) and Niroshan Dickwella (right) make an appeal against West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner (left).
Photo 4: Kyle Mayers of West Indies celebrates his half-century during the fifth and final day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday. The match ended in a draw.
Photo 5: West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot.
