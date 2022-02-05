Western Relays back after one-year break

The Western Relays will return next weekend after a one-year hiatus and will be held at GC Foster Sports College on Saturday, February 12, organisers confirmed on Friday.

The meet was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and yesterday Meet Director Ray Harvey told the Jamaica Observer it “was important for the event to be staged this year in its normal calendar slot”.

The meet has been held on the second Saturday of February since 1978 when it was called Comets Relays.

This year's meet will see a reduced schedule of events in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols.

Organisers said there would be only 4x100m for all classes in high school for both genders as well as two for clubs and institiutions; two 4x400m races for high schools and clubs/institution; medley relays and 4x800m Open.

Additionally, there will be 100m and 400m Open races to start the meet.

— Paul Reid