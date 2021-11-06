Whitecaps face probe over sexual misconduct allegations

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Major League Soccer (MLS) said Thursday it has launched an independent investigation into how the Vancouver Whitecaps handled allegations of sexual misconduct involving two former coaches of the club's women's team.

In a statement, MLS said it had hired attorneys Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh to investigate allegations surrounding former coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr.

Birarda is facing criminal proceedings in Canada on charges of sexual exploitation and sexual assault relating to a 20-year span between 1988 and 2008.

Former Whitecaps coach Birarda, who was also coach of the Canada Under-20 women's team, left both his roles in 2008 by “mutual agreement” after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

Allegations against Busby surfaced in a report by The Guardian newspaper last month.

Former player Malloree Enoch told the paper that Busby had made sexual advances to her when he was head coach of the Whitecaps from 2010 to 2011.

Busby, 52, was suspended from his role as coach of the Jamaica women's national team this week following the allegations.

On Friday, the Whitecaps' chief executive, Axel Schuster, apologised for how the club handled allegations against Busby a decade ago.

“The club's leadership was made aware of allegations against Busby at the end of the 2011 season and promptly secured the services of an independent ombudsperson to oversee an investigation into the matter,” Schuster said.

“We have since learned that the investigation did not reveal certain allegations that were disclosed this week.”

Thursday's MLS statement said outside investigators would “consider the club's internal processes and overall culture at the time of the allegations, including what steps it took in response to the allegations”.

The Whitecaps case comes as the National Women's Soccer League — the top women's league in North America — is reeling from a string of sexual misconduct scandals.

North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired in September over allegations of sexual coercion and Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke resigned last month following an investigation into allegations of verbal and emotional abuse.

League commissioner Lisa Baird resigned amid criticism of the league's failure to respond to complaints about Riley, who was accused of sexually coercing players during his stint at the Portland Thorns from 2014 to 2015.