Bouyant mood!

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Jamaica senior men's football Head Coach Theodore Whitmore has at least two reasons to be satisfied leading up to the crunch Concacaf World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Friday.

In the first instance, he has at his disposal pretty much a full-strength 24-member squad. Secondly, the Reggae Boyz, who arrived in San Salvador late on Monday, have the opportunity for three training sessions before the clash against the Central Americans.

In the extremely tight windows available to national programmes nowadays, team chemistry on and off the field is of paramount importance. The Jamaicans have felt the full weight of lacking cohesiveness when, though having a fairly strong group for Panama's visit to the National Stadium in September, they were humiliated 0-3.

Whitmore and his technical staff took their first chance for action yesterday, conducting a spirited 60-minute practice session, highlighted by a half-field scrimmage exercise at a facility owned by the Salvadoran Football Federation.

“The more time you can get with the players it's very important. We welcome the extra day [to practise], and we have to make the best of it. We have a balanced squad for these two upcoming games [versus El Salvador and at home to United States],” Whitmore said moments before departure from Jamaica on Monday.

After a dismal start to the octagonal qualifying stage in which they scraped only one point from four matches, the Boyz drew 0-0 to visitors Canada before beating hosts Honduras 2-0 to secure four points from their last two outings.

A total of five points put Jamaica sixth in the eight-team standings, while El Salvador, who have the same number of points, are a place behind because of an inferior goal difference.

Mexico are out front with 14 points, trailed by United States (11), Canada (10), Panama (eight), and Costa Rica (six). Honduras are last with three points.

The eight countries in the round-robin, home-and-away format are competing for three direct places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.

Noting the back-to-back clean sheets, Whitmore is cautiously optimistic heading into Friday's match.

“We are looking forward to it and we want to build on the last two performances. From Canada to Honduras we can see much improvement. We have not conceded in the last two games, so we just want to build on it,” said the former Reggae Boyz creative midfielder.

“It is a boost, [but] we don't want to get complacent. We just want to come out, each game we are going to work twice as much to start getting points on the board, and the El Salvador game is [no different].

“It's always going to be difficult playing in El Salvador. We just have to prepare ourselves, both physically and mentally, and go out there and do our job,” he told reporters.

The Jamaica squad for the two upcoming qualifiers welcomes the return of English-based Leon Bailey, who last played for the Boyz at the Concacaf Gold Cup in the summer.

The 24-year-old winger, who represents Aston Villa in the top-tier English Premier League, has recovered from hamstring and thigh injuries to feature in his club's last two games.

However, Whitmore, while welcoming the skilful attacker's return, said his focus is on the collective.

“It's not only Leon, but all players — once they are fit and ready, they are important to the squad. We need every player, even if you're not part of the squad now. We need every player and Leon Bailey is a part of the plan,” he emphasised.

Jamaica squad — Andre Blake, Jeadine White, Dwayne Miller, Liam Moore, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, Oniel Fisher, Gregory Leigh, Alvas Powell, Javain Brown, Anthony Grant, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Bobby Reid, Junior Flemmings, Cory Burke, Javon East, Shamar Nicholson, Michail Antonio, Kemar Roofe, Leon Bailey.