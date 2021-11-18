Whitmore showers Antonio, Bailey with praise

STRIKER Michail Antonio rightfully gained the plaudits after spanking home a sensational equaliser that gave the Reggae Boyz a share of the spoils in the 1-1 result against United States at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Jamaica's spirited performance, especially after Antonio's 30-yard stunner boosted their confidence, was a far cry from the passive nature of their 0-2 loss in the reverse World Cup qualifying fixture in Texas last month. It was also an improvement on the 0-1 defeat to the United States at the Gold Cup quarter-final stage in the summer.

Both Antonio, the lead forward for English Premiership club West Ham United, and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey were missing from those two encounters.

“I think Michail Antonio has brought something to the team,” said Jamaica's Head Coach Theodore Whitmore during Tuesday's post-match press conference.

The powerful forward has two goals from three international appearances for the Boyz. His maiden strike, which was also a beautifully taken individual effort, came in the 1-1 result away to El Salvador last Friday.

“We know what his capabilities are, and all times Michail Antonio plays for the team he is going to give 110 per cent. Michail did just that tonight… a wonderful strike, I think. He had the Americans on the back foot for most of the game, and I think it was a great performance from Michail tonight.

“I think Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey made a huge difference. I think the US team would be wary of any Michail Antonio and any Leon Bailey, and that's just the fact,” Whitmore continued.

Had it not been for woeful finishing from attacker Bobby Reid and a controversial call by Costa Rican referee Juan Gabriel Calderon, Jamaica would have walked away from the venue with victory — they critically need points if they are to revive dimming hopes of World Cup qualification.

Tuesday's other results highlighted the gap between the top four teams and the other four nations in the final-round Concacaf qualifiers.

Canada, who remain the only unbeaten team in the Octagonal, enjoyed a 2-1 home win against Mexico which propelled them to number one spot with 16 points. United States have 15 points, while Mexico are third with 14. Panama, who fought from a goal down to beat visitors El Salvador 2-1, have 14 points, and only trail the Mexicans due to goal difference.

Costa Rica (nine points) stayed fifth after a 2-1 home victory over last-placed Honduras (three points). The Jamaicans are sixth with seven points after their fourth draw in eight matches, while El Salvador are a place behind with six points.

The top three teams will progress automatically to the World Cup, with the fourth-place finisher heading to an intercontinental play-off for one more spot to Qatar.

During the pulsating draw on Tuesday — played 24 years to the day Jamaica drew 0-0 with Mexico in Kingston to secure a spot to the France '98 World Cup Finals — both teams created half chances. But Reid incredibly spurned a gilt-edged opportunity in the second half, booting high from inside the six-yard box.

“We had chances to put the game beyond the US team,” Whitmore, a former midfield stalwart and one of Jamaica's stars of the 1998 World Cup, said.

“Such is the nature of the game, we have to keep fighting,” the Reggae Boyz coach told journalists.

“We didn't execute the way we wanted, especially in the opponents final third. I think the decision-making was a bit off tonight. We could have easily come away with three points. But I'm grateful and we [will] keep fighting,” he said.

As if Reid's miss wasn't enough, the approximately 4,100 spectators inside the venue and those sitting in front their television sets were further dismayed by the match official in the dying embers of the contest. He ruled that Damion Lowe had fouled US defender Walker Zimmerman as the Jamaican thrashed in a headed goal.

Whitmore shied away from casting blame at the referee.

“That is something I don't think I want to talk about. Officials are there to do their job. From the sidelines I can sit and say anything,” he said.

“I'm not a person who complains about officiating,” the coach added.

Jamaica's next scheduled qualifier is at home to Mexico on January 27, 2022.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying

Points Standings

Teams P W D L Gf Ga Gd Pts

Canada 8 4 4 0 13 5 8 16

USA 8 4 3 1 12 5 7 15

Mexico 8 4 2 2 11 7 4 14

Panama 8 4 2 2 11 9 2 14

Costa Rica 8 2 3 3 6 7 -1 9

Jamaica 8 1 4 3 6 10 -4 7

El Salvador 8 1 3 4 4 10 -6 6

Honduras 8 0 3 5 5 15 -10 3