Whyte keeps Olympic Games dream alive despite pandemic

Ronda Whyte's second race for 2021 season saw her run a personal best of 51.82s in the 400m.

This was more than half a second better than her previous best of 52.42s and a prefect way to begin the hunt for a place on Jamaica's Olympic team to Japan later this year.

Though not a 400m specialist, running faster in that event should translate to better times in her pet event, the 400m hurdles.

As for such a big improvement in her 400m PB (personal best), Whyte wasn't expecting that is would come so early in the season, but she insists that it will redound to her benefit in the hurdles.

“I wasn't really surprised, because based on how I've been training, my coach told me that I could hit a PB (personal best), but I never knew it would come so early. Getting stronger and faster in the 400m will help me better my times in the 400m hurdles,” Whyte said.

The Sprintec athlete now has three races under her belt so far this season, two 200m races and the 400m, but she is yet to run a competitive 400m hurdles race. When she does will depend solely on her Coach Maurice Wilson.

“Whenever my coach thinks I am ready,” was her response to question of when Jamaica would next see her hurdle again.

Before the Olympic Games, the World Relays in Poland will come in May, and having had a taste of it in Japan in 2019, Whyte wants more.

“Yes, I am hoping to make the World Relays team this year. I went to Japan in 2019 and I would like to make the team again this year,” she declared.

After being released to run earlier this month, the Government has imposed a three-weekend lockdown which will no doubt bring a halt to track and field meets once again, but the former national champion will not allow that to affect her preparation for her goals for 2021.

“It won't really affect my preparation once I stay focused and follow the instructions of my coach, as I would have gotten a few races out of the way already,” she explained.

A focused Whyte tributes consistency at training to the good start to her season, which she expects to bring great results this summer.

“I've seen where I have been very consistent in my training and making little improvements in some of my weak areas. I believe that small daily improvements are the key to staggering long-term results,” she shared.

Since her breakthrough season where she ran a personal best 54.29 to become national champion in the 400m hurdles in 2017, Whyte has gone on to represent the country at international events such as the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and the World Championships in 2019. But she is not taking anything for granted, as far as making the team to the World Relays or the Olympic Games this year.

“It's always challenging to make any team. The key factor is to focus on yourself, stay healthy and do the best you can until that time comes.”

But for the 30-year-old, representing Jamaica at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year would be achieving a lifelong dream.

“I've always dreamt of becoming an Olympian, so it would mean a lot to make it to the Olympic team this year, it would also be an ultimate test of my worth,” she ended.

Whyte has proven to be a worthy competitor over the last few years and will certainly be among those seriously challenging for a place on the Jamaica Olympic team.