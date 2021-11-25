William Knibb extend win streak to four games

IRWIN, St James — William Knibb Memorial extended their winning start in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup football competition to four games after edging St James High 1-0 in a close Zone A game played at Irwin High yesterday.

A second-half penalty conversion was the difference between the two teams as William Knibb Memorial join Garvey Maceo High with four-straight wins as Herbert Morrison Technical, Cornwall College and Irwin High also scored wins.

Meanwhile B B Coke's first loss of the season and wins for St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Munro College has thrown Zone C wide open, while Glenmuir High lost back-to-back games after winning the previous two to leave Zone E delicately poised.

In Zone A, after scoring four goals in their previous three wins, William Knibb looked vulnerable for the first time and just managed to beat St James High in a close game. Tusaine Burgess's penalty conversion in the 53rd minute saw William Knibb pick up three more points and move closer to securing one of two places in the quarter-final round.

Herbert Morrison Technical rebounded from their loss to William Knibb last week with a 5-1 win over Spot Valley High with Camarco Brown scoring two goals and Keshawn Keath, Dylan Johnson and Geovanni Clarke scoring one each.

Cornwall College moved a place up to third with a 2-0 win over Holland High with goals from Braxton Richards and Dane Buckley, both in the first half.

Irwin High scored their second win, blanking Maldon High 3-0 as Tevin Leslie's first-half goal broke the deadlock while Amaro Robinson and Leo Campbell both scored in the second half.

Munro College have taken over the lead in Zone C after beating Mt St Joseph 4-1 and moved to nine points.

There is a tie for second place in Zone C after STETHS rebounded from their loss to Munro College on Saturday to beat Lacovia High 2-1 and Maggotty High edged B B Coke 1-0.

The results left B B Coke and STETHS tied on seven points followed by two teams a point back — Lacovia High and Maggotty High.

Lennon High and defending champions Clarendon College are also tied in the points table in Zone E on 10 points, one more than Edwin Allen, who are on nine after all three scored wins yesterday.

Lennon High hammered Claude McKay 5-1, Clarendon College blanked Denbigh High 3-0 and Edwin Allen scored their third-straight win, beating Glenmuir High 2-0.

St Thomas Technical widened their lead atop Zone G after they beat Happy Grove 2-0 and are on eight points, four more than Paul Bogle High, who beat Port Antonio High 3-0 and are tied with the losers on points.

Yesterday's results

Zone A

Irwin High 3, Maldon High 0

St James High 0, William Knibb 1

Cornwall College 2, Holland High 0

Herbert Morrison 5, Spot Valley 1

Zone C

B B Coke 0, Maggotty 1

STETHS 2, Lacovia 1

Mt St Joseph 1, Munro 4

Zone E

Lennon High 5, Claude McKay High 1

Clarendon College 3, Denbigh 0

Edwin Allen High 2, Glenmuir High 0

Zone G

St Thomas Technical 2, Happy Grove 0

Paul Bogle High 3, Port Antonio 0

Zone H

Brown's Town 0, Dinthill Technical 4