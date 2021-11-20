William Knibb Memorial make it three-straight in daCosta Cup

IRWIN, St James — William Knibb Memorial came from a goal down to spank Herbert Morrison Technical 4-1 in their Zone A game played at Irwin High yesterday, thus becoming the first team to win three games in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association daCosta Cup competition.

Mark Lewis scored a hat-trick to lead William Knibb as they ended Herbert Morrison's two-game winning streak to open up a three-point lead in Zone A as the losers were conceding a goal for the first time this season.

Glenmuir High's two-game winning run was also halted after they were beaten 3-2 by Lennon High in Zone E.

Four more schools will be seeking a third-straight win today when the competition continues with 14 games. Manning's School, Lacovia High, Christiana High and Garvey Maceo will be seeking to extended their winning starts.

Manning's School face former champions Rusea's High in the second game of a Zone B double-header at Green Pond; Lacovia will seek to match their best start ever, in 2014, when they face B B Coke in the first game of a Zone C double-header at St Elizabeth Technical.

Christiana High, who face Bellefield at Kirkvine in Zone D, won their first three games in 2003 but one of those wins came against Alston High who later withdrew from the competition and the game was ruled null and void, while Garvey Maceo take on Kemps Hill in Zone F.

Yesterday, William Knibb maintained their run of scoring four goals per game with another dominant display after going behind to a goal from Damarion Spence in the 13th minute.

Lewis equalised for the Trelawny school in the 26th minute then gave them the lead in the 35th minute as William Knibb led 2-1 at half-time.

Lewis completed his hat trick in the 73rd minute to take his tally to seven on the year while Jayar Skyers added a fourth in the 88th minute.

Irwin High and Spot Valley both scored their first wins of the season, beating Holland High and Maldon High, respectively, while Cornwall College and St James High played out a 0-0 draw.

Lennon High ended Glenmuir High's good start by outscoring them 3-2 with goals from Javell Gilfillian, Radkeane Chambers, who was getting his third goal of the season, and Tyrese Harrison.

Defending champions Clarendon College also moved to seven points, same as Lennon High after Claude McKay High failed to show up for their game.

Edwin Allen are a point behind the duo after beating Denbigh High 2-1 for back-to-back wins.

Results from yesterday

Zone A

Herbert Morrison 1, William Knibb 4

Cornwall College 0, St James High 0

Holland High 2, Irwin High 3

Spot Valley High 2, Maldon High 0

Zone C

Maggotty 4, Mt St Joseph 0

Zone E

Denbigh High 1, Edwin Allen High 2

Claude McKay failed to show for their game vs Clarendon College

Glenmuir High 2, Lennon High 3

Zone G

Paul Bogle 0, Happy Grove 0

Seaforth 0, St Thomas Technical 0

Games today

Zone B

Godfrey Stewart vs Frome Tech @ Llandilo @ 3:00 pm

Green Island High vs Green Pond High @ Green Pond High @ 1:15 pm

Rusea's vs Manning's School @ Green Pond High @ 3:30 pm

Zone C

Lacovia vs B B Coke @ STETHS @ 1:00 pm

Munro vs STETHS @ STETHS @ 3:00 pm

Zone D

Bellefield High vs Christiana High @ Kirkvine @ 3:00 pm

Belair High vs Alston High @ Manchester @ 3:30 pm

Manchester High vs deCarteret College @ Manchester @ 1:15 pm

Zone F

Old Harbour High vs Vere Technical High @ Foga Rd @ 1:15 pm

Foga Road High vs Central High @ Foga Rd @ 3:30 pm

Garvey Maceo High vs Kemps Hill High @ Garvey @ 3:00 pm

Zone H

Charlemont High vs Brown's Town High @ Drax Hall @ 1:15 pm

St Mary High vs Ocho Rios High @ Drax Hall @ 3:30 pm

Dinthill Technical vs McGrath High @ Dinthill @ 3:00 pm