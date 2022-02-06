Williams, Anderson lead Jamaicans at New Balance Grand Prix

Jamaicans Danielle Williams and Britany Anderson will clash over the women's 60m at Sunday's New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, a World Athletics Indoor Tour-gold meet at Ocean Breeze Athletics Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Twelve Jamaicans are down to take part in the meet, including Olympic finalists Christopher Taylor and Natoya Goule-Toppin, Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams, and former World and Olympic champion Omar McLeod.

The athletes are preparing for next month's World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia.

The women's 60m hurdles is expected to be one of the most competitive events, and both women are coming off personal best performances last weekend — Williams' 7.84 seconds at a meet in Germany, being the second best in the world so far this season.

Anderson ran 7.91 seconds to win at the Millrose Games in New York and will be full of confidence as they go up against Americans Gabriele Cunningham and Christina Clemons.

Taylor won the 400m at the Millrose Games last weekend, but will step down to the 200m where he and compatriot Johnoy Thompson will face race favourite Trayvon Bromell of the USA and Elijah Hall.

Goule-Toppin had to settle for second place in her season opener at Millrose Games, but will be odds on favourite to win the women's 800m where she will face American Sammy Watson, Isabelle Boffey of Great Britain and Canadian Lindsey Butterworth.

Williams will be hoping for a better finish Sunday after placing fourth last weekend when she lines up in the women's 60m which will see the top eight from the first round advancing to the final.

The Jamaican will go up against Mikiah Brisco, Aleia Hobbs and Morolake Akinosun, all of the USA.

Sprint hurdler McLeod will be running his second “flat” 60m race in as many weeks and will join fellow Jamaicans Ryiem Forde and Kevaughn Rattray as they take on Ronnie Baker and Demek Kemp of the USA and Mario Burke of Barbados.

Tovea Jenkins will hope to build on her third-place finish in the women's 400m last weekend when she lines up with Olympic relay medallist Roneisha McGregor.

Also down to compete are American Wadeline Jonathas, and Jessica Beard.

Jordan Scott will be the only Jamaican in a field event when he contests the men's triple jump after opening his season with 16.27m at a meet at Virginia Tech two weeks ago.

American Donald Scott and Bermudan Jahnhai Perinchief, who competed at the Jamaican National Championships last June, are also listed to compete.

— Paul Reid