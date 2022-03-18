Williams, Anderson start favourites for World Indoor 60m title

Jamaica's Danielle Williams and Britany Anderson will start as medal favourites when the women's 60m hurdles start on the second day of the World Athletics World Indoor Championship early Saturday morning (Jamaica time) at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Jamaican duo are ranked first and second among the athletes set to take part in the three-day championships and will be seeking to add to the silver medal won by Gillian Russell in 1997 in Paris, France.

Also on Saturday, Olympic bonze medallist Ronald Levy will contest the men's 60m hurdles, while medal contender Natoya Goule-Toppin will start her quest in the women's 800m.

Despite her world number one ranking after lowering her personal best to 7.75 seconds, just 100th of a second off the national record 7.74 held by Michelle Freeman since 1998, Williams says she feels no pressure.

“I'm very much looking forward to this competition,” she told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“I'm in good shape and training has been going well. I feel no pressure going in, everyone has to run the race. I only need to execute my race and each round to the best of my ability and the rest will take care of itself.”

Williams will be seeking to add the indoor gold medal to the outdoor title she won in 2015 in Beijing, China, and after failing to finish her first round heat in Portland, Oregon, in 2016, will feel she has some unfinished business to take care of.

It has been either feast or famine for Williams, who has missed the last two Olympic Games but has two World Championships medals to show.

Her main challenge could come from her teammate Anderson who has been improving in leaps and bounds since last season when she was an Olympic finalist in Tokyo.

Anderson has lowered her lifetime best to 7.82 seconds and could be a medal threat in Serbia. But the field is a quality one with tough challenges expected to come from the Americans Gabriele Cunningham — who finished seventh in Tokyo and who has run an identical personal best to Anderson this season — and Alaysha Johnson, as well France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela and Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas.

Levy was a surprise medallist in Tokyo, but it will take more than that for him to get on the podium Saturday evening as his season's best 7.87 seconds sees him ranked well down the list in Serbia.

After making it to the finals in Tokyo, Goule-Toppin's confidence will be high as she hopes to be the second Jamaican woman to medal in the Indoor Championships 800m after Kenya Sinclair took the silver medal in 2006 in Moscow, Russia.

Goule-Toppin has had a good season, losing just once — to Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, the world leader. Goule-Toppin has lowered her national record to 1:58.46 minutes, which is second best in the world this year.