Williams enjoying herself as she learns more about the triple jump

World Championships and Olympic Games finalist Kimberly Williams is still enjoying track and field competition and thinks she is finally getting to understand the triple jump well into her professional career.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based athlete showed up at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships last weekend, she said, to “punch my ticket” to the Olympics.

That she did, finishing second with 14.19m (-1.3m/s) and is headed to her third Olympic Games, later this month in Tokyo, Japan, where she hopes she will make it to the final as she did the previous times in London (2012) and Rio in 2016.

At an age where some athletes are looking towards retirement, Williams says she is still having fun and gets annoyed at “you journalists who like to put age on people”.

“I have always enjoyed myself,” she said about track and field and competition. “I think now I am just getting to understand the event more, I think when I was young everything was autopilot but now I am actually thinking about the stuff that I am doing, so yeah.”

The former Vere Technical and Florida State University standout says she does not allow things outside of her control to bother her. “I don't think about it like I am short, yes I am one of the shortest triple jumpers, height does not matter, you have to trust your abilities and show up on the day and do what you need to do.”

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion, who has also been in the finals of the World Championships all three times she has been to the championships, arrived in the island a day before she was to compete but shrugged it off.

“No, I was not that badly affected. As an athlete you have to be flexible, you have to show up and do whatever you can,” she said, going on to explain, “I wasn't aware there was a curfew here, there is no curfew in the USA but the organisers did their best to accommodate us so I just came out here to do my best and secure my ticket to the Olympics.”

So far she said her season has been going well and she was injury free but had a few choice words for members of the media who she said were fixated on the ages of athletes.

“I am 32 and I feel like 25 and I am still enjoying it and I hate when people put numbers on us talking about they are in their 30s they can't do that and they can't do that,” she said. “As an athlete if it's fun just leave us alone, the age don't matter, if you feel good and you still having fun just go out and compete, people need to stop pressuring us about our age, how they old and they can't do this and they can't do that. Listen, it's our career, it's not yours, you are on the outside looking in, you don't understand what it is we do, I am still enjoying myself I feel like I am just finally leaning how to jump properly.”