Williams, Grimmond star but Windies avoid whitewash in super over

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Opener Rashada Williams and off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond recorded career bests but it took a dramatic super over for West Indies Women to avoid a humiliating whitewash in their five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa Women here yesterday.

Defending 193 in the fifth ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground after Williams struck an excellent unbeaten 78, West Indies Women were staring at defeat after Lizelle Lee stroked 61 and Tazmin Brits hit 48 to propel the visitors to 111 without loss just after the half-way stage of the innings.

However, Grimmond snatched four for 33 and 20-year-old left-armed seamer Qiana Joseph snatched two for 29, as South Africa collapsed spectacularly, despite a breezy 46 from Mignon du Preez.

While du Preez remained at the crease, the odds appeared in South Africa Women's favour and they entered the final over requiring only six runs for victory to enhance their prospects.

But all-rounder Deandra Dottin, leading the side in place of the injured Anisa Mohammed, produced a superb over to tie the game at 192.

Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta (16 not out) scrambled a leg bye off the first ball before du Preez was limited to a single after cutting a wide, short delivery to backward point, where Grimmond pulled off a great stop to prevent a boundary.

Another leg bye off the third delivery and a single off the fourth left South Africa Women with two to win off as many balls before Jafta raced through for another single to tie the scores at 192 and put du Preez on strike.

Off the last ball, however, du Preez whipped to short square leg, where Shakera Selman made a fine stop and sent the return to the non-striker's end, which found the batsman short of her ground.

Chasing seven to win in the resulting super over, West Indies Women lost Dottin via the run-out route off the first ball, attempting a second run, but Chedean Nation won the game for the hosts when she struck the final ball of the over to the long on boundary with a single run required.

No such drama was anticipated when Williams struck five fours in a 138-ball knock — her maiden ODI fifty — to anchor the Windies Women after they chose to bat first.

She put on 33 for the first wicket with Reniece Boyce (14), before adding 97 for the fourth with Hayley Matthews, who struck 48 from 81 balls with four fours, batting at an unfamiliar number five.

Seamer Nadine de Klerk, 21, claimed three for 33, including the wicket of Matthews in the 46th over.

In reply, Lee slammed five fours and a six in a 78-ball innings, while Brits struck half-dozen fours in a 90-ball knock to put the game in their side's favour.

But Joseph and Grimmond scythed through the innings to send six wickets tumbling for just 33 runs and reduce South Africa Women to 143 for six in the 40th over.

Du Preez, who counted four fours, revived hopes in a 49-run, seventh-wicket stand with Jafta before the late drama erupted.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES WOMEN

R Boyce b de Klerk 14

R Williams not out 78

C Nation c Sekhukhune b van Niekerk 11

*D Dottin c wkp Jafta b Tryon 7

H Matthews c van Niekerk b de Klerk 48

C Henry b de Klerk 1

S Gajnabi not out 8

Extras (lb4, w21) 25

TOTAL (5 wkts, 50 overs) 192

Did not bat: Q Joseph, S Grimmond, S

Selman, C Fraser

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-56, 3-76, 4-173,

5-176

Bowling: Klaas 7-0-36-0 (w3), de Klerk

10-1-33-3 (w5), Sekhukhune 9-0-32-0

(2), van Niekerk 5-0-15-1, Tryon 9-0-40-

1 (w7), Shangase 10-0-32-0

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN

L Lee c Williams b Joseph 61

T Brits c Henry b Grimmond 48

L Goodall st Boyce b Joseph 0

*D van Niekerk c Dottin b Grimmond 5

M du Preez run out 46

C Tryon b Grimmond 1

N de Klerk st Boyce b Grimmond 1

+S Jafta not out 16

Extras (b1, lb3, w8, nb2) 14

TOTAL (7 wkts, 50 overs) 192

Did not bat: N Shangase, M Klaas, T

Sekhukhune

Fall of wickets: 1-111, 2-113, 3-114,

4-137, 5-139, 6-143, 7-192

Bowling: Selman 7-1-28-0 (w2, nb2),

Henry 5-1-26-0, Joseph 10-2-29-2,

Matthews 10-1-32-0, Fraser 2-0-16-0,

Dottin 6-0-24-0 (w1), Grimmond 10-0-

33-4 (w4)

Result: West Indies Women won via

super-over

Series: South Africa Women won fivematch

series 4-1

Toss: West Indies Women

Umpires: Jacqueline Williams, Joel

Wilson