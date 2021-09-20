Williams, Grimmond star but Windies avoid whitewash in super over

Williams, Grimmond star but Windies avoid whitewash in super overMonday, September 20, 2021
|
NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Opener Rashada Williams and off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond recorded career bests but it took a dramatic super over for West Indies Women to avoid a humiliating whitewash in their five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa Women here yesterday.
Defending 193 in the fifth ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground after Williams struck an excellent unbeaten 78, West Indies Women were staring at defeat after Lizelle Lee stroked 61 and Tazmin Brits hit 48 to propel the visitors to 111 without loss just after the half-way stage of the innings.
However, Grimmond snatched four for 33 and 20-year-old left-armed seamer Qiana Joseph snatched two for 29, as South Africa collapsed spectacularly, despite a breezy 46 from Mignon du Preez.
While du Preez remained at the crease, the odds appeared in South Africa Women's favour and they entered the final over requiring only six runs for victory to enhance their prospects.
But all-rounder Deandra Dottin, leading the side in place of the injured Anisa Mohammed, produced a superb over to tie the game at 192.
Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta (16 not out) scrambled a leg bye off the first ball before du Preez was limited to a single after cutting a wide, short delivery to backward point, where Grimmond pulled off a great stop to prevent a boundary.
Another leg bye off the third delivery and a single off the fourth left South Africa Women with two to win off as many balls before Jafta raced through for another single to tie the scores at 192 and put du Preez on strike.
Off the last ball, however, du Preez whipped to short square leg, where Shakera Selman made a fine stop and sent the return to the non-striker's end, which found the batsman short of her ground.
Chasing seven to win in the resulting super over, West Indies Women lost Dottin via the run-out route off the first ball, attempting a second run, but Chedean Nation won the game for the hosts when she struck the final ball of the over to the long on boundary with a single run required.
No such drama was anticipated when Williams struck five fours in a 138-ball knock — her maiden ODI fifty — to anchor the Windies Women after they chose to bat first.
She put on 33 for the first wicket with Reniece Boyce (14), before adding 97 for the fourth with Hayley Matthews, who struck 48 from 81 balls with four fours, batting at an unfamiliar number five.
Seamer Nadine de Klerk, 21, claimed three for 33, including the wicket of Matthews in the 46th over.
In reply, Lee slammed five fours and a six in a 78-ball innings, while Brits struck half-dozen fours in a 90-ball knock to put the game in their side's favour.
But Joseph and Grimmond scythed through the innings to send six wickets tumbling for just 33 runs and reduce South Africa Women to 143 for six in the 40th over.
Du Preez, who counted four fours, revived hopes in a 49-run, seventh-wicket stand with Jafta before the late drama erupted.
SCOREBOARD
WEST INDIES WOMEN
R Boyce b de Klerk 14
R Williams not out 78
C Nation c Sekhukhune b van Niekerk 11
*D Dottin c wkp Jafta b Tryon 7
H Matthews c van Niekerk b de Klerk 48
C Henry b de Klerk 1
S Gajnabi not out 8
Extras (lb4, w21) 25
TOTAL (5 wkts, 50 overs) 192
Did not bat: Q Joseph, S Grimmond, S
Selman, C Fraser
Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-56, 3-76, 4-173,
5-176
Bowling: Klaas 7-0-36-0 (w3), de Klerk
10-1-33-3 (w5), Sekhukhune 9-0-32-0
(2), van Niekerk 5-0-15-1, Tryon 9-0-40-
1 (w7), Shangase 10-0-32-0
SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN
L Lee c Williams b Joseph 61
T Brits c Henry b Grimmond 48
L Goodall st Boyce b Joseph 0
*D van Niekerk c Dottin b Grimmond 5
M du Preez run out 46
C Tryon b Grimmond 1
N de Klerk st Boyce b Grimmond 1
+S Jafta not out 16
Extras (b1, lb3, w8, nb2) 14
TOTAL (7 wkts, 50 overs) 192
Did not bat: N Shangase, M Klaas, T
Sekhukhune
Fall of wickets: 1-111, 2-113, 3-114,
4-137, 5-139, 6-143, 7-192
Bowling: Selman 7-1-28-0 (w2, nb2),
Henry 5-1-26-0, Joseph 10-2-29-2,
Matthews 10-1-32-0, Fraser 2-0-16-0,
Dottin 6-0-24-0 (w1), Grimmond 10-0-
33-4 (w4)
Result: West Indies Women won via
super-over
Series: South Africa Women won fivematch
series 4-1
Toss: West Indies Women
Umpires: Jacqueline Williams, Joel
Wilson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy