Williams set to miss trials, but Matherson encouraged by season

Many of Jamaica's track and field fans are worried about male sprinting in the country in particular.

Some are quietly worried, others are more vocal about their worry, so a lot of them would have been pleased upon hearing of the 10.04s clocking by Waseem Williams in the men's 100m final at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas recently.

The former Jamaica College athlete, who now represents Purdue University, established a new personal best in a very fast race that was won by Divine Oduduru of Texas Tech in 9.86s, which equalled the world lead at the time.

Williams admits to being on a learning curve and says that he is motivated by the personal best showing and intends to continue working hard.

“It was good, could have been better. I was focusing on my start a lot. So in the lead up to the championships, that is all I was thinking about, but I still have a lot of stuff to work on. The result is very motivating.”

His personal best would place him right in the middle of contention for a spot on the Jamaican team to the World Championships in Qatar, later this year, but the Purdue junior is not likely to be at the National Championships this weekend.

“I'm thinking about it, but I am taking summer classes, so based on my class schedule, I'm not sure if I will be there,” he said.

Williams is not likely to be the only US-based athlete to miss the National Championships due to school commitments.

Another male Jamaican sprinter who is steadily improving on the US-Collegiate circuit is Jhevaughn Matherson.

The former Kingston College athlete, who battled injuries in his senior years in high school, had a properly managed debut season that saw him eventually contest only the 4x100m relays for Florida State University (FSU) at the NCAA Championships.

Matherson ran the second leg for the FSU team that registered a new school record in their second-place finish in the finals. The former 400m man, who switched to the short sprints, was happy for the knowledge gained this season.

“Coming out here in my first year it's a real good experience, coming out here, just doing the 4x100, expecting to do more but we will take it this year. The 38.08s is a special time, it's a school record. Second place after finishing fifth last season…shows that we are going places,” he reasoned.

He believes that his performance in the final was one of his best for the 2018-2019 season.

“In my opinion it was a good leg, one of the best legs I ran all season, so I just have to give God thanks for it.”

Matherson is not expected to feature at the National Championships this weekend.