Williams working on making Great Britain Olympic Games team again

Having had a taste of competing at the Olympics in the 2016 Rio Games, Delano Williams wants more and is working his way back to full fitness in order to do so.

After a long layoff as a result of the halt on sports caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Williams was back on track at the Velocity Fest 9 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, recently.

He competed in the 100m, winning section three in 10.69 secs, running into a strong headwind of -1.9m/s on a hot and windy morning in Jamaica's capital city.

Williams is used to running in Jamaica and familiar with the conditions, having attended high school on the island where he represented Munro College at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships.

The 27-year-old admitted to race rust, but was happy with the opportunity to be competing again after a second stoppage to track and field due to the pandemic.

“I feel a little bit rusty, my first 100m for about two years or so since the pandemic, but I felt okay. (I) got the cobwebs out and I think I am in good shape for the 200m as well, so I am going to take my time and get back there.”

As is the same for all professional track and field athletes this year, the sprinter is focused on making another appearance at the Olympic Games.

Williams knows that it will be a massive challenge to make a very competitive team but already knows where exactly a probable spot lies.

“I am looking forward to the season and try and get a spot on that Great Britain 4x4 team again,” he said.

The Turks & Caicos native was also grateful to the Government of Jamaica for allowing track and field to resume on the island.

“I want to thank the Jamaican Government for actually helping us to get track meets, we appreciate it.”

Williams has shown great range throughout his athletic career, running from the 100m to the 400m but says that this year his focus will be on the half-lap event.

“My training is geared for the 200m. I am doing some quarter-mile work as well, but I'm trying to get my speed and my muscles back, some fast twitches in my muscles,” he said with a smile.

The Velocity Fest 9 was the first track and field meeting on the island since the Government had imposed a three-weekend lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.