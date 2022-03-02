Wilson relieved, happy with new PB at Gibson McCook Relays

Wilson relieved, happy with new PB at Gibson McCook RelaysWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
Lushane Wilson let out a huge roar when he cleared the high jump bar at 2.21m to win gold at the Gibson-McCook Relays at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.
It had taken him four years to return to the height he had soared to win gold for St Jago High school at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in 2018, when he established his then personal best of 2.20m.
The roar was a celebration of not only gold at Gibson, but of being back to his best form after such a long time.
“Yes, definitely, I was both relieved and happy. I had a really hard week of training coming into Gibson, so to see that I did that and almost cleared 2.23 was just the hard work and adhering to the coach, paying off,” he explained.
There was a tinge of disappointment for the GC Foster College student who wanted more than he achieved on Saturday.
“I am disappointed that I couldn't get to go higher, but in due time,” he promised.
“The season is still early so I just have to stick to the programme and see how far I can go with the training,” he continued.
Ambitious, motivated and focused, Wilson has carefully laid out a plan with his Coach Marlon Gayle for 2022. That plan includes him representing Jamaica on the international stage at either the Commonwealth Games or the World Athletics Championships or both.
“I know the work that needs to carry me there, the training is only going to get tougher and tougher, but I not only want to make my first national senior team but win and one day be the world record holder,” he stated emphatically.
“My aspirations are high, but if I stay healthy and continue working hard, my coach and I both believe it can be possible.”
The 23-year-old is not oblivious to the fact that Jamaica has very little history of success at the international level in the high jump and in fact embraces the notion of being the trailblazer for a country renowned for success in the sprints.
“I know that there hasn't been any history in that area of the sport of track and field. We've had success in the horizontal jumps and the throws, but none in high jump.
I want to start the writing of history and be the first to do it and hopefully not the last,” he reasoned.
Wilson last represented Jamaica at the Junior Pan Am Games in 2018.
— Dwayne Richards
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy