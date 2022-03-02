Wilson relieved, happy with new PB at Gibson McCook Relays

Lushane Wilson let out a huge roar when he cleared the high jump bar at 2.21m to win gold at the Gibson-McCook Relays at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

It had taken him four years to return to the height he had soared to win gold for St Jago High school at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in 2018, when he established his then personal best of 2.20m.

The roar was a celebration of not only gold at Gibson, but of being back to his best form after such a long time.

“Yes, definitely, I was both relieved and happy. I had a really hard week of training coming into Gibson, so to see that I did that and almost cleared 2.23 was just the hard work and adhering to the coach, paying off,” he explained.

There was a tinge of disappointment for the GC Foster College student who wanted more than he achieved on Saturday.

“I am disappointed that I couldn't get to go higher, but in due time,” he promised.

“The season is still early so I just have to stick to the programme and see how far I can go with the training,” he continued.

Ambitious, motivated and focused, Wilson has carefully laid out a plan with his Coach Marlon Gayle for 2022. That plan includes him representing Jamaica on the international stage at either the Commonwealth Games or the World Athletics Championships or both.

“I know the work that needs to carry me there, the training is only going to get tougher and tougher, but I not only want to make my first national senior team but win and one day be the world record holder,” he stated emphatically.

“My aspirations are high, but if I stay healthy and continue working hard, my coach and I both believe it can be possible.”

The 23-year-old is not oblivious to the fact that Jamaica has very little history of success at the international level in the high jump and in fact embraces the notion of being the trailblazer for a country renowned for success in the sprints.

“I know that there hasn't been any history in that area of the sport of track and field. We've had success in the horizontal jumps and the throws, but none in high jump.

I want to start the writing of history and be the first to do it and hopefully not the last,” he reasoned.

Wilson last represented Jamaica at the Junior Pan Am Games in 2018.

