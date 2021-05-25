WIM Richards Porter appointed to Women's Chess Commission

WIM Richards Porter appointed to Women's Chess CommissionTuesday, May 25, 2021
|
As the World Chess Federation (FIDE) pushes for greater inclusion of women to the sport, the Chess Confederation of America (CCA) has created a Women's Chess Commission which saw Woman International Master (WIM) Deborah Richards Porter appointed as one of the new members.
Even as chess has grown by several milestones, the participation of women has been slower, especially in the Americas region which has seen an explosion of participation. This growth in chess took off even more with Netflix's critically acclaimed The Queen's Gambit which drove the interest in chess to all-time highs.
WIM Richards Porter is Jamaica's most decorated women's player and currently serves as a vice-president for Surrey on the Jamaica Chess Federation's executive council. Her achievements have been numerous and include being a 10-time women's champion, winning several open tournaments and being a many-time chess Olympian. Her efforts were recognised with a chess festival being named after her, as well.
The other members of the commission include International Master (IM) Martha Fierro and Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Nadya Ortiz. IM Fierro is a FIDE vice-president and chairs the FIDE Commission for Women's Chess, while WGM Ortiz is a senior Apple software engineer. The CCA stated in its release that it is proud of the level of its new members who promise to be key to the evolution of women's chess in America.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy