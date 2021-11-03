Win sends Guyana to Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship

FLORIDA, USA (CMC) — Guyana have qualified for the 2022 Concacaf Women's Under-17 Championship after a big victory against Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) here on Monday.

Guyana's appearance in the championship for the first time was secured after they toppled TCI 6-0 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, in the final matchday of Group C of the qualifiers.

They finished as the best-ranked second-place team among the three groups with six points from three matches to punch their ticket.

The Golden Jaguars got braces from Anaya Willabus (21', 38'), Sandra Johnson (30', 82') and Jalade Trim (47', 53') to secure the three points.

Meantime, Honduras punched their ticket to next year's tournament and completed the group with a perfect record of three wins and zero draws and losses, following a 12-0 victory against Anguilla.

Anyeli Rodriguez (21', 24', 69') and Natalie Martinez (49', 65', 78') notched hat tricks, Larissa Arias (18', 54') supplied a brace and Esther Meza (7'), Karla Calix (38'), Susan Loany Henriquez Palma (45') and Ericka Cardenas Pavon (80') all added goals in the victory.

It marks the second time that Honduras have qualified for the CWU17, but it will be their first-ever appearance in the tournament due to the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

Guyana and Honduras will join St Kitts and Nevis and Curacao as teams who have advanced to the 2022 championship from the qualifying stage.